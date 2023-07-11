The East Coast Tigers Junior Prep Level 1 Team - Pride claimed first place as British Open National Champions in Nottingham.

All six teams from the Scarborough-based club East Coast Tigers were crowned National Champions in their respective divisions, with Youth Level 1 Fury also being awarded the Grand Champion title for the whole morning session at ICE Championships in Stoke.

The Tigers head coach Jess Mortimer said: “We’ve had an absolutely amazing season, our most successful yet!

"Our final competitions were National events and to see all of our teams bring home National titles is just an incredible way to end Season Seven.

Youth Level 1 team - Fury netted first place and Grand Champions at the ICE Incredible Cool Event at Stoke.

“Every single one of our athletes have worked so hard from start to finish.

"Our coaches have excelled themselves with the routines they’ve created and the work they’ve put in to make sure our athletes are at the standard they need to be to achieve such amazing results.”

The Season Seven medal table stands at and incredible 24 first places, four second places, one third place, seven Grand Champion titles and three bids to compete at the Allstar World Championships in Florida next April.

Mortimer added: “The results speak for themselves!

"We are so lucky to have such dedicated athletes and coaches who put cheer before almost everything else.

"We are now working hard to prepare for Season Eight and our trip to Florida.

“We are fundraising as much as possible to allow our athletes who achieved the bid to attend.

“If any businesses would be able to support us in this incredible journey we would be so grateful!

“As Scarborough’s only competitive cheerleading team, we want to show the world what our little town is made of!”

If you would like to support us in our journey to the World Championships please contact Jess on [email protected]

Send your sports stories and team photos to the Scarborough sports desk on [email protected]