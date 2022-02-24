East Coast Tigers Cheerleading teams sparkle on return to competitive action

East Coast Tigers Mini Team Dream

Head coaches Josanne Heath and Jess Mortimer said: “We’ve had an amazing couple of weekends back at competitions and all of our athletes have made us so proud.

“After two years out we were just so happy to be attending and the trophies and banners we brought back with us were all just a bonus.”

The first event was staged in Manchester on February 12

The Grand Champions, the East Coast Tigers Senior 3 Team Passion

“First we attended Future Cheer Heart of England in Manchester on 12th February with our Youth, Junior and two Senior teams.

“The teams all put out incredible performances, it was amazing to see them back performing in front of a crowd.

“We brought home two first places, a second place and a fourth place, with our Senior 3 team being awarded Grand Champions after achieving the highest score of the whole competition.”

On Saturday February 19 East Coast Tigers took their youngest competitive team (ages five to eight years old) to their first ever competition in Newcastle.

Divisional winners, the East Coast Tigers Senior 1 Team Obsession

Heath and Mortimer added: “They absolutely blew us away with their performance, receiving an amazing score and placing second out of five in their division.

“The girls were so excited to compete and both them and their families had the best day!

“We are so proud of them and can’t wait to see them compete again in June.”

In two weeks time the Tigers’ Youth, Junior and Senior teams are back competing in Sheffield, so the hard work continues in the gym.

East Coast Tigers Junior Team Crush

The coaches said: “We have minor upgrades to make to our routines and we just hope that Covid doesn’t stop us from having another amazing weekend.”