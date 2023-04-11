East Coast Tigers secure bid to compete in 2024 Allstar World Championships in Florida
East Coast Tigers rose to the task yet again in their second competition of the season, the Cheer City Allstar Championships staged in Nottingham.
It was a full programme event with all nine of their competitive teams competing in their respective divisions.
All nine teams achieved first place and the Youth 1, Junior 2 and Senior 2 teams also achieved Grand Champion titles, meaning they had the highest score of their session.
At the end of the weekend the Youth level 1 team achieved the highest score of the whole weekend, a massive 95.47% and they were awarded with a bid to compete at the Allstar World Championships in Florida next May.
Head Coach Jess Mortimer said: “We had a clean sweep in Nottingham, which is just amazing, we didn’t expect it at all!
"Every single one of our athletes gave their absolute best and we are so proud of them for their fantastic results.
"To top off an already amazing weekend with a bid to the Allstar Worlds I’m Florida is just incredible - we can’t believe it!”
The Youth Level 1 team is made up of athletes aged nine years to 11 and is coached by Liv Hall and Sophie Lever.
“We are blown away that our Youth team received the bid and we really hope to be able to fundraise enough to take them to compete in Florida next year. It would be the trip of a lifetime!”
East Coast Tigers next competition is the beginning of May in Sheffield, and they are already back in the gym working on routine upgrades to hopefully keep up with their amazing results.
This is an amazing opportunity for our youth team to be invited to compete against the best cheerleading teams from the United Kingdom and the rest of the World to compete at the Allstar World cheerleading Championship in Florida in 2024.
For participants, it is the highest honour to be invited to the one international All Star competition that brings the most amazing athletes to one floor.
This annual celebration is dedicated to the skill, athleticism, determination and passion that is shared in All Star cheer.