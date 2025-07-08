East Coast Veterans beat Bradford to move into Hickson Trophy semi-finals
Normally this is played in pools with each team playing all the others in their grouping but, due to a shortage of clubs with two greens in the Sheffield area, this year it was played as a straight knockout competition, writes David Muir.
Originally East Coast were supposed to play Aire & Wharfedale in the first round but as they withdrew East Coast got a bye to the quarter-finals where they faced Bradford, who had earlier beaten Halifax, at Ecclesfield Park.
The match started well with three wins in the first four games, Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby) by 21-16, and Paul Morgan (Whitby) & Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) both by 21-15.
The only loser was Geoff Watson (Whitby) but his 21-16 margin meant a 79-67 lead for East Coast.
This pattern repeated in each group of four games.
In the second set Jo Leeman (Whitby) lost 21-10 but Harry Old (Hunmanby), 21-12, Ian Richardson (North Cliff), 21-13, and Chris Dobson (Dukes Park), 21-20, stretched the lead to 152-133.
In the final group of four the only loser was Kenny Wale (Whitby) who went down 21-9 but wins for Barrie Watson (Borough), 21-11, Dave Pryce (Borough), 21-20 and Nigel Trotter (North Cliff), 21-9, further increased the margin to a final result of 224-194.
This Friday the Vets will again be competing in the Hickson Trophy in Sheffield.
They will play Leeds in the semi-final at Wraggs and then, if they win that, the winners of Harrogate v Sheffield in the final at Hillsborough Park.
In Division 2 of the Evening Single League top of the table Eastfield A consolidated their position by recording a 168-66 “home” clean sweep, their second maximum of the season, against bottom of the table Eastfield B.
On Tuesday in Division 1 North Cliff A retained top spot after winning 152-144 (5-3) at home to third-placed Hunmanby A with Borough nine points behind after they had a 152-135 (4-4) “home” win over Borough B.
In the O60s Knockout Cup preliminary round, North Cliff A won all the games against the B team in a 252-94 win, Borough A saw off Westgate 249-116 while Hunmanby beat Eastfield 247-118.
The Thursday Evening League Hunmanby remain top of the league after winning 80-44 (3-1) at home to bottom-placed North Cliff B.
In the Saturday Singles League North Cliff A remain top of Division 1 despite losing 9-3 (183-137) at second-placed Whitby who closed to gap to six points.
Borough A are in third place, three points behind Whitby after winning 8-4 (191-170) at home to fourth-placed Hunmanby A.
Borough B won 9-4 (175-151) at Hunmanby B while Eastfield put up a good fight at Dukes Park A although they lost 8-4 (188-159).
In Division 2, with all teams having had their first rest week, Brid Bay A are poised for promotion standing 23 points clear at the top after winning 10-2 (205-138) at home to Westgate A.
North Cliff B are second but were having their rest week.
Borough C are just two points behind Cliff after winning 9-4 (177-152) at Robin Hood’s Bay while Brid Bay B won 9-4 (169-156) at Westgate B.
