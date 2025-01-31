Brid Road Runners' Lyn Gent impressed at the Ferriby 10.

​​Sunday morning saw a quartet from Bridlington Road Runners at the popular Ferriby 10.

This is a race that is steeped in history, having originated in 1954, writes Thomas Fynn.

It is one of East Yorkshire’s most famous 10 mile races, undulating and challenging, taking runners through East Yorkshire villages and country roads.

Ed Husband (1:23:41) was first over the line for Bridlington with Heidi Baker (1:35:19), Dominique Webster (1:34:56) and Lyn Gent (1:48:47) completing the field.

Lyn ran a strong race at Ferriby after recent health issues have impacted her training but a never say die attitude got her around the course with the support of her clubmates.

Elsewhere, in parkruns, the Road Runners were reasonably quiet due to the Winter League event.

Jane Hounsome took in the Upton Court event to complete in 25:52, and only Dominic Bond and Rachael Pitchforth were in action at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun based in Wykeham, Graham Ellerker also ran the Beverley Westwood event.

Runners are also being advised to keep their eyes peeled, as Bridlington Road Runners are looking to rebrand the popular Multi Terrain event which takes place on the first Sunday in October.

The race features a 22 kilometre event, and the club are hopeful of adding a 10km event to accompany the already popular 5km Sewerby Sprint along with the children’s fun run.