Ed McCormack, Ashley Brunton-Douglas and Tim Purcell win Remembrance Cup Drawn Triples

From left, Tim Purcell, Alan Lee, Ed McCormack and Ashley Brunton-Douglas.

Sunday saw the inaugural Remembrance Cup Drawn Triples at Hunmanby, generously sponsored by Alan and Jane Lee of North Cliff BC.

This competition, generously sponsored by Alan and Jane Lee of North Cliff BC, was introduced to coincide with the Ladies Inter-District competition, except when East Coast of Yorkshire are the hosts, at least in part to try to encourage less experienced bowlers to enter merits and to widen their experience of more competitive bowling without the possibility of an early draw against a top bowler and a quick exit with a low score.

To ensure as even a competition as possible each team had a “captain” selected from the best bowlers entered with the remainder being drawn at random.

With 24 entrants it was played as a round-robin with each team playing all the others making seven games each, all of eight completed ends.

Scores were aggregated the final standings being decided on the total points scored over the seven games.

The first three rounds were played before a break and the final four rounds were played in the afternoon.

At the break point there were six teams in contention, all having scored 40 points or more but after the break three pulled away from the pack and wound up with scores in the 60s.

In third place on 61 were Robert Child, Adam Chilvers (both North Cliff) and Pauline Allison (Borough), in second place on 65 were Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby), Dave Moment, (North Cliff) and David Muir (Eastfield) but the first winners of the new trophy were Ed McCormack (North Cliff), Ashley Brunton-Douglas (Eastfield) and Tim Purcell (Whitby) with a score of 69.