Eight Bridlington Road Road Runners earn Personal Best times at Parkruns

Bridlington Road Runners at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun

Club chairman Martin Hutchinson led the way, taking 10 seconds off his previous best for his first PB for almost a year.

That earned him seventh spot and joining him in the PB club at Sewerby was junior Tyler Choat, who produced a stunning run to go 70 seconds faster than he had managed before and he burst into the top 20 for the first time, writes John Edwards.

Another junior, William McNulty, recorded his best time so far and Laura Nurse and Emilie Cawthorne also set PBs on the clifftops.

At North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, Anne Kelly and Rob Cawthorn brought the PB total up to seven, while at Hull Parkrun, Scott Hargreaves was in lightning form, to finish third in 16:21.

Andy and Cindy Baker represented Bridlington at the Whinlatter Forest event, which has the most elevation of any Parkrun in the country.

Earlier in the week, a team in yellow and black were in action at the second race of the East Hull Harriers Summer League at Sproatley, tackling a six-mile course.

James Wilson was Bridlington’s first finisher, seventh overall and fastest over 40, while Amy Fowler was first female over 35.

EHH Summer League, Sproatley 6 Mile: Men: 7 James Wilson 34:06, 38 Martin Hutchinson 39:49, 42 Tony Smith 40:42, 42 Ashley Porter 42:11, 69 Micah Gibson 44:17, 73 Graham Lonsdale 45:19

Women: 16 Amy Fowler 47:39, 17 Kelly Palmer 47:48, 19 Laura Nurse 48:33, 22 Dominique Webster 50:45, 24 Heidi Baker 51:12, 41 Nicola Fowler 57:18

Sewerby Parkrun: 3 James Briggs 19:05, 7 Martin Hutchinson 20:22, 10 Adam Dyas 21:18, 13 Micah Gibson (jnr) 22:15, 14 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 22:16, 17 Jason Pointez 22:24, 18 T J Choat (jnr) 22:31, 21 Mollie Holehouse 22:42, 22 Alan Feldberg 22:50, 25 Graham Lonsdale 23:05, 29 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:13, 31 Ben Edwards (jnr) 23:28, 34 Justin Choat 23:43, 40 Jonathan Ogden 24:06, 41 Ted Imeson (jnr) 24:16, 43 Gillian Taylor 24:26, 48 Laura Nurse 24:48, 54 Amy Fowler 25:20, 57 Joshua Miller (jnr) 25:39, 59 Dominique Webster 25:50, 60 Keren Miller 25:51, 64 William McNulty (jnr) 26:17, 68 Stuart Gent 26:33, 73 Heidi Baker 26:47, 83 Emilie Cawthorn 27:22, 98 Yvonne Shawcross 28:54, 110 Dave Pring 30:33, 113 Stuart Bowes 30:49, 121 Lucinda Gibson 32:08, 126 Kevin Sissons 32:44, 143 L M E Choat (jnr) 34:13, 151 Emma Choat 34:40, 159 Sam Adams 35:47, 160 Janet Downes 35:51, 165 David Duffill 36:05, 171 Debbie Duffill 37:04, 176 Linda Hall 37:59

Barnsley Parkrun: 49 Simon Porter 26:24, 106 Amanda Tindall 35:25, 107 Kirsten Porter 35:26

Dalby Forest Parkrun: 67 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:22, 88 Erin Jones (jnr) 32:57

Durham Parkrun: 183 Janet Potter 26:21

Hull Parkrun: 3 Scott Hargreaves 16:21

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 56 Patricia Bielby 25:12, 57 Kara Mainprize 25:15, 102 Paul Brown 29:01, 108 Anne Kelly 29:28, 133 Jenny Chambers 33:59, 157 Rob Calthorpe 40:49, 163 Tina Calthorpe 43:45

Whinlatter Forest Parkrun: 24 Andy Baker 28:20, 72 Cindy Baker 44:35

Virtual Parkrun: Miriam Ireland 24:50, Nicola Fowler 28:07

Wolds 20: Jo Dagnan 3:42:00