Ellie Maud's star performance fails to save Danby Ladies 2s from Pickering loss

Saphron Verrill in action during Danby Ladies 2s' home loss to Pickering. Photo by Brian Murfield

Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s entertained Pickering in a fast-paced and competitive encounter on Saturday.

Danby’s defence stood firm early on, with Rhoda Spark holding off pressure on the right side and linking up well with Erin Hodgson in the centre-back role. Their composure and communication were vital in keeping Pickering at bay during a flurry of first-half attacks.

The opening 35 minutes saw both sides pushing for the breakthrough, but strong defensive performances and quick transitions kept the scoreline at 0-0 heading into the break.

In midfield, Ellis Price and Chloe Thompson worked tirelessly to both drive forward and track back, contributing heavily to Danby’s transitions and maintaining pressure in the centre of the pitch. Chloe Walker added pace and aggression down the right wing, repeatedly challenging the Pickering defence with fast runs and sharp deliveries into the circle.

Chloe Walker races away from a couple of Pickering players. Photo by Brian Murfield

On the left, Ellie Maud delivered a standout performance at midfield, cutting off numerous Pickering attacks and distributing the ball effectively to launch counterattacks. Her consistent impact on both ends of the pitch earned her the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Despite a strong and spirited first half, Danby were unable to hold off Pickering’s attacking pressure in the second half. Three well-taken goals from the visitors ultimately sealed the result.

Though the final scoreline didn’t reflect the intensity and quality of Danby’s performance, the team showed real cohesion, energy, and promise - setting a strong foundation for the matches to come.

This coming week, Danby 2s visit Hartlepool.

Rosie Hogarth looks to press forward for the home side, with supporters and players looking on from the sidelines. Photo by Brian Murfield

Danby 1s travelled to play Marton and controlled play early on with some strong passes and link-up play.

It didn't take long before Bronwyn Hodgson made a strong pass to Sarah Thompson who fired Danby into an early lead.

Marton equalised just before half-time with a strong effort from a penalty corner.

The second half was fast-paced and Danby dominated play, with Grace Brown, Pippa Middlemas and Christine Tarrant working as a unit to block any threats that came Danby’s way.

The Danby midfielders, led by player of the match Thompson, worked well to create chances for Danby as well as helping defend.

Marton went 2-1 up after a penalty stroke was awarded, and soon added another leaving the final score 3-1 to Marton.

This week coming week Danby 1s are at Norton 2s.