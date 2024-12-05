Em sparkles as Danby 2s win at Sunderland to take top spot

Danby 2s won at Sunderland to take top spot. Photo by Brian Murfield

​A win for Danby 2s at Sunderland has pushed them to the top of the table.

Travelling with 11 players gave Emma Speight a debut, playing well on the right wing.

Before the whistle blew it was agreed to try for an early goal and the team wasted no time in attacking, the first goal came on eight minutes when Chloe Walker played a strong shot on the rebound.

Trying a new formation gave Grace Brown opportunity to push forward and link up with Ellie Maud, Lily Harland and Isobel Brown who worked tirelessly to keep play in Sunderland's half and play the ball forward. The 16th minute saw Em Spark pick up the ball in the D and slot past the keeper.

Danby were playing well, passing accurately and moving the ball around, keeping possession. Lily Harland took a cracking shot from the edge of the D, with Em Spark in position to poke it in on the post. With the score 3-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Sunderland change their tactics and apply more pressure trying to play the long ball through which were dealt with by Ellie Jackson Fishpool and Rhoda Spark in defence.

Danby were creating space and chances with Evie Craven unlucky not to capitalise on the post.

Harland continued to frustrate the Sunderland defence demonstrating skill and speed and took a brilliant goal lifting the ball past the keeper in the 68th minute and following this in the 69th minute was a brilliantly taken strike pounding the backboard.

A fantastic team performance with Em Spark voted player of the match for her strong tackles, movement on the ball and a brace of goals.