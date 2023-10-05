Emily Dowson hits treble as Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s lose thriller at Norton 2s

Danby 2s were edged out 5-4.

Danby’s midfielders Brooke Heldt and Isobel Brown took a strong start and linking the ball well through to Katie Snaith.

Danby took a fifth-minute lead as Snaith assisted the first goal scored by Emily Dowson, and the latter then set up Snaith to net a second.

Norton replied with three goals, keeping the game very close, but two more Danby goals from player of the match Dowson, both assisted by Isobel Brown, saw the visitors lead 4-3 at half-time.

Danby 2s

Starting the second half, subs were made, with Ellie Maud in the centre creating some good chances and Chloe Walker on the left breaking through Nortons defence.

After a strong Danby attack, Norton countered to make it 4-4. Danby defended several short corners where Grace Brown battled well, only for the hosts to bag a late winner.

The whole Danby team battled well, and worked brilliantly together.

Danby 1s lost 2-0 at Whitley Bay and Tynemouth.

Danby's Kathryn Hogarth

With the early moments of the first half dominated by the home team Danby’s defence worked well and kept the ball clear and wide with Christine Tarrant and Emma Hare clearing threats from the Danby goal.

As Danby settled, Alice Hogarth used her pace well to gain momentum and create chances in the attacking third, but a quick break from the hosts saw Bay lead 1-0 at the break.

In the second half Kathryn Hogarth and Claire Stringer worked well in the middle dominating play and creating chances.

Issy Hogarth used her stick skills to beat the opposition and drive the ball left and towards goal, Josie Bowes had an excellent game blocking multiple threats, but the final score was 2-0 to Bay.