Emily ​Webster nets hat-trick as Whitby crush Caledonians & Danby draw 0-0 at Durham City

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies beat Hartlepool Caledonians and Billingham 6-0. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies soared to a 6-0 home success against Hartlepool Caledonians & Billingham on Saturday afternoon.

Whitby got off to a fantastic start, pressing hard and keeping the ball on their attacking half. The passing was strong but at times it was hard to take a shot on goal due to Hartlepool overloading the defence.

Georgina Stevenson scored her first goal for the squad, with a fantastic sweep into the right corner of the goal. The game continued in Whitby’s favour, with Hartlepool struggling to get the ball into their half.

Tallulah Hartley then hit her first goal for the club, making the half-time score 2-0.

The second half was much the same, Whitby dominated and continued to put the pressure on Hartlepool.

A further four goals were scored in the second half, a hat-trick from player of the match Emily Webster and one from Lisette Lane to make it 6-0, a fantastic result for the hosts.

Next week the ladies squad are hosting Danby on Saturday and Newcastle Medics on Sunday,

Whitby would like to thank matchball sponsor - Robin Hood’s Bay Vineyard, and TipSea Wines for supplying the player of the match award.

On Saturday, Danby 1s made the journey to Durham City 2 in a fierce battle.

Danby started strong with bold passing and long balls sent from the back by Pippa Middlemas. This worked well for a while but Durham started to push back and intercept. Danby quickly adapted and changed tactic with some lovely short sharp passes between Alice and Issy Hogarth.

Play moved up and down the pitch and great efforts were made by both teams to fight for the ball. Kath Hogarth showed off her skills with her aerial passes flying through the air over the defence.

This led to a shot by Katie Hodgson but this was saved by the Durham keeper and the half time score was 0-0.

The second half whistle saw Danby spring back into action.

With the pressure building, both teams managed shots on goal with Nikki Graham fighting fiercely for a goal.

Unfortunately these shots were saved and Durham also had chances at a goal but with player of the match Rosie Hogarth defending and Josie Bowes making great saves, Durham did not manage to score.

From start to finish, the match was fast paced and furious. Danby fought hard for a goal but the final scoreline was 0-0.