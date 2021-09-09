England skipper Karen Barber and GB ace Amy Lee eye World Cup glory

Scarborough duo Karen Barber, left, who is England ladies captain, and Amy Lee, of GB Team, will face each other in the World Cup

Barber has been selected as the ladies England captain, and as well as targeting success this weekend she is hoping to raise the profile of disability darts in the Scarborough area.

The WDDA Winmau World Cup is being played from today to Sunday, combining the events with the World Singles Championships over four days. The World Cup will take place at the Hilcroft Hotel, in Whitburn, West Lothian, Scotland.

Scarborough-based American darts player Amy Lee, who settled in the town many years ago, has also been selected for the GB Team in the same event and will compete against Karen.

Scarborough born and bred darts ace Karen, 54, said: “I start on Thursday night with a game in the World Championship Singles and then on Friday there is an Andy Fordham Memorial Cup which is open to all at the event.

“Then on Saturday morning we will have the opening ceremony for the World Cup, and the ladies will be playing from 4.30pm, and the finals and presentations will be on Sunday.”

Over 200 disabled darts players will be fighting it out on the oche to become the World number one, while the World Cup team event sees many nations going for gold.

Karen was delighted to have been named as the ladies captain for England.

”It was a great honour when I was given the ladies captain’s job. I made my debut for England in our Four Nations Home Internationals win in March last year, just a few days before the first lockdown.

“I have played darts since I was 16-17 as an able-bodied person, and disability darts for a couple of years, having become disabled in February 2018, when I was paralysed down my right side.

“Upon becoming disabled I was keen to find activities I could do in my wheelchair and disability darts was something I looked at while I was in hospital.

“I will be playing for the Disability England Darts Association (DEDA) England team in the World Cup, this was formed in October 2020.

“Gareth Smith, who is the chairman, asked me to be the captain for the World Cup in Scotland and it was a great honour for me.”

Speaking about Amy Lee’s selection, Karen said: “She has only been with DEDA for six weeks and was runner-up in a first ranking event in Chester on August 8.

“She has been selected for GB Team, which includes two English players and two Scots. She has done fantastic to do this in just six weeks.”

England captain Karen is also on the look-out for more sponsorship as she looks to fly the flag for Scarborough.

She said: “I already have sponsorship courtesy of Bluebird Care Scarborough, but with the World Cup in Portugal next year and further events coming up this Autumn, including the Home Internationals & British Championship next month and the England Championships in Great Yarmouth in November, I would appreciate any more help with further sponsors from the area.”