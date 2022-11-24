England success for Scarborough Athletic Club’s Sue Haslam in Dublin event

The Scarborough AC team line up at the Tadcaster 10-mile Road Race

Haslam justified selection for the England team at the annual British and Irish International Masters Cross Country at Santry Park, after finishing first in the Women’s Over-65 Selection event at Derby in October, writes Mick Thompson.

At Santry Park she finished first counter of the England Women’s Over-65 team and 4th overall of the all the international women’s teams, of which England were the bronze medalists.

Kevin Archer made an excellent start to the Indoor Athletics Season at the Utilita Arena Sheffield when competing in the Northern Athletics Association event.

Scarborough AC's Sue Haslam finished first counter of the England Women’s Over-65 team and 4th overall

In the 2,000-metres race, he finished 5th overall and notably the first Over-65 in 7.25.94.

Eight club members competed in the Tadcaster 10-mile Road Race

The first finisher for the club was chairman David Field, who finished in 1.14.15, which his best time for the distance this year and since 2018.

Nicola Doody led the club’s five females in a PB time of 1.23.52.

Victoria O’Neil also recorded a PB for her event and distance event with 1.34.43.

Other results. Adrian Atkinson 1.23.51, Nicola Doody1.23.52, Caroline Metcalfe 1.28.19, Jennie Kettlewell 1.40.58, Andrew Doody 1.41.30, J.Fish 1.45.

Lynn Watson competed in the Bury 10K Road Race.

She finished in 121st female overall of 797 and 7th Over-40 in 61.54 which was her best time for three years.

Kevin Hutchings compered in the Derwent Water 10-mile Road Race, which consisted of paths around Derwent Water, considered the most scenic road race in England.

He achieved a PB time of 1.25.94.

Scarborough’s Lynn Watson was 14th female overall of 32 and 2nd Over-60 at Hyde Manchester Parkrun.

At the Burnley Parkrun, Harry Whitehouse was 138th male overall of 189 and fifth Over-70.

