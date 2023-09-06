England table tennis champions heading to Bridlington for exhibition night

Kelly Sibley will be heading to Bridlington next week. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Three former England champions will be taking part in the exhibition.

Alan Cooked has scooped 18 national titles, has played more than 650 times for England, and he has taken part in both the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Nicola Deaton has snapped up 16 national titles, played many times for England during the 1990s and the early 2000s, and represented England during the Commonwealth Games.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Deaton will also be featuring at the Bridlington exhibition night.

Kelly Sibley has won 15 national titles, England Women’s team coach at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and represented England many times between 2008 and 2018.

Each of the three internationals will play exhibition matches, and they will also play against local league players, offering advice on: The Service, Return of Service, Singles play and tactics.

Bridlington Table Tennis League secretary Tony Wigley said: “Cooke, Deaton and Sibley have put together a team of five table tennis players and coaches.

"They plan to put on an exhibition evening throughout the country, starting in Bridlington on Monday September 11, and they will travel to the Isle of Man later this month.

Former England champion Alan Cooke in action.

"Every city has a table tennis league and this also applies to most of the larger towns in the UK.

"I attended the annual Cooke and Deaton Summer School in Grantham last month, 58 club level players witnessed at close quarters the astonishing fitness levels and ferocious top-spin style of Cooke/Deaton/Sibley.

"Most Brid League players are looking forward to testing their skills against this formidable trio, and it should be an interesting evening.

“Cooke has an unsettling party-piece; he selects a frying pan from his kit bag, he plays with the pan against top local players and beats them, much to their collective horror!