Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston earns win and British record at Mansfield event
Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston competed in the GPC and UKIPL combined qualifier at Mansfield.
Beniston was lifting in the Unequipped Bench Press Championships in the 90kg Masters 60+ class, he benched 150kg (330lb) to win his class with a new British record.
He has now been invited to compete in the prestigious Mr Olympia Pro Invitational Championships in Las Vegas in October.
He will compete again before that in the UKIPL Newcastle qualifier where he will be hoping to break the British record in the Deadlift.
