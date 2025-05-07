Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston earns win and British record at Mansfield event

Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston earned a win and a British record at Mansfield event, as well as being invited to compete in the Mr Olympia Pro Invitational Championships in Las Vegas in October.

Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston competed in the GPC and UKIPL combined qualifier at Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beniston was lifting in the Unequipped Bench Press Championships in the 90kg Masters 60+ class, he benched 150kg (330lb) to win his class with a new British record.

He has now been invited to compete in the prestigious Mr Olympia Pro Invitational Championships in Las Vegas in October.

He will compete again before that in the UKIPL Newcastle qualifier where he will be hoping to break the British record in the Deadlift.