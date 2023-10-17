Filey powerlifters snap up UK titles and records on competitive debuts at Swansea event

Powerlifters, from left,

The quartet competed in the BPO (British Powerlifting Organisation), UK International Championships.

John Douglas won the M2 82.5kg class UK International Bilateral Powerlifting title, (Bench Press & Deadlift), Harvey Douglas won the 110kg Teenage Bilateral Powerlifting title, and Jack Douglas won the 75kg Teenage category with British, European and World records on the Deadlift, and British record on the Total.

Sarah Ellis won the women's 90kg open class.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filey's Phil Beniston hit top form again at the Swansea event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team coach Phil Beniston won the Powerlifting title with World records on Squat, Bench Press, Deadlift and Total. He also went on to win the Bilateral Powerlifting title with World records on Bench Press, Deadlift and Total in the 82.5kg Open and M5 class, finishing with a Deadlift of 250kg (550lb).

Beniston said: “I am very proud of the team’s performance and their progress, and anticipate them all taking records in the near future.

"I am now in training for the WPC World championships in Manchester in a few weeks where I hope to set more records.”

Team Filey will next compete in The BPO British International Championships in London in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone wants to take up powerlifting with Team Filey, Phil can be contacted at Filey PT Gym on 07707 642211/[email protected]