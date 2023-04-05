Filey powerlifting star Phil Beniston eyes World and European Championships

Filey's Phil Beniston in action at the Rhyl event

Beniston, who was lifting in the GPCGB Northern Championships in Rhyl, Wales, weighed in at 82.3 kilogrammes to compete in the Unequipped Powerlifting under 82.5kg class, in which he squatted 200kg,

The Filey powerlifter bench pressed a new British record of 150kg and deadlifted 230kg for a 580kg total, more than enough to qualify for the GPC European Championships in Glasgow in June.

This followed on from the BPU Northern Championships last December where he made a 575kg total to win the Best Lifter Award and qualify for the BPU British Championships in July, which will qualify him to lift in the WPC World Championships in November this year.

Beniston will also be competing as part of ‘Team Filey’ in the BPO UK International Championships in Swansea later this year along with four other lifters from the Filey PT Gym hoping to break some British, European and World records.

Team Filey are looking for some local sponsors to help toward team kit, if any local businesses or individuals would like to help Beniston he can be contacted on Facebook (Filey PT Gym) or by email on [email protected]