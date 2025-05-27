From left, Filey PT Gym powerlifting stars are, Dave Stead, Jack Douglass, Deb Dixon and Phil Beniston.

A team of lifters from Filey PT Gym were on record-breaking form when they travelled to Newcastle to compete in the joint qualifier for the UKIPL (United Kingdom Powerlifting League) and the GPC (Global Powerlifting Committee).

First up was Dave Stead lifting in the Raw Open 110kg Powerlifting class, where he squatted 135kg, followed by a successful squat of 152.5kg, he missed a third attempt of 170kg.

He bench pressed a new personal best of 92.5kg and did a personal best deadlift of 210kg, narrowly missing a lift of 220kg for a 455kg total to win his class.

Next up was 17-year-old Jack Douglass in the teen 75kg Raw Push/Pull.

He bench pressed 70kg, 80kg, and a personal best of 85kg. Jack deadlifted 170kg, 180kg and a personal best and British record of 187.5kg to win his class with a 272.5kg total.

He was followed by Deb Dixon in the ladies over 60, 67.5kg Raw Push/Pull.

Deb opened with a bench press of 37.5kg, missing a personal best of 42.5kg twice.

But on the Deadlift she performed much better with an opener of 80kg which was followed by two successful personal best lifts which where both new British records of 97.5kg and 100kg (220lb) for a personal best total of 137.5kg.

Lastly it was the turn of their coach Phil Beniston, who was lifting in the 90kg over 60 Raw Push/Pull.

Phil benched 140kg, 150kg and 155kg, which were all successful lifts and British records.

He then deadlifted 200kg, 215kg and 225kg again all good lifts and British records for a 380kg British record total.

All four lifters and John and Harvey Douglas (who where both unable to lift at this competition) have been invited to the combined British Championships in 'The Hanger' (which is a 1,700 square foot venue) in Wolverhampton later in the year, it promises to be a very busy year for the whole team.

Proud coach Phil said: "I am very proud of how the whole team performed, in all there where a total of nine British records broken at this big competition and all were broken by the Filey team."