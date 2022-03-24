Five Scarborough Athletic Club members hit the road to tackle half-marathons around Britain

From left, Aaron Padgham, Melanie Padgham and Georgia Tinsdale after completing the Hastings Half-Marathon

Three club members competed in the Hastings Half-Marathon on what was one of the warmest days of the year so far.

Aaron Padgham ran a new Personal Best (PB) time of 1 hour 54, and Georgia Tinsdale made both her club and race distance debut PB when finishing in 2 hours 4 minutes.

Aaron’s mother Melanie Padgham ran her first half-marathon since moving up to the Over-60 age group two weeks earlier, and finished with a good time of 2 hours 9 minutes.

Paul Chapman travelled to Scotland to compete in the Inverness Half-Marathon for a second time and his second half-marathon this year so far.

He finished well up the big field of 1,500 in 96th overall and a time of 1 hour 50 minutes.

Chris Allen competed in his second race over the distance this year at the Wilmslow Half-Marathon.

This event had a large entry of over 2,500 mostly club runners from the North West.

He achieved his best time for four years and improved his 2022 time when clocking 1 hour 48 minutes.

Ozzy Stringer travelled south to Tonbridge, Kent for the English Schools Cross Country Championships, with athletes selected to represent North Yorkshire Schools after selection at their County Championships.

In what was as always, a top-class race that has often been seen as a stepping stone to international representation as a senior, Ozzy finished seventh for the county in the Senior Boys Race and the team was a creditable fourth overall of 35 full teams.

Five Scarborough AC members competed in the Bilsdale Fell Race.

This was a English Fell Race Championship Counter, and consisted of a 23-kilometre course over the North Yorkshire Moors with 1,300 metres of climb.

Paul Lawton was the first home for the club in 22nd overall of 129 plus some who failed to achieve a strict cut off time.

He was followed by Matt Machouki 43rd and second Over-50, and Danny Walls 96th