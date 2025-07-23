Fleetwith race takes fell runners on underground adventure

Three Scarborough Athletics Club members tackled a unique challenge at the Bowels of Fleetwith fell race, in the Lake District, last week.

The route includes a one-kilometre underground section, passing through Honister’s historic slate mine tunnels, which requires runners to don helmets and head torches before they disappear into the depths of Fleetwith’s narrow passageways.

After emerging from the tunnel, the 6k route included climbs totalling 1,500 metres back to the finish at the Honister slate mine and David Lester led the Scarborough trio home to finish 45th overall in a field of 120 with a time of 1:14:57.

Lesley Lester and Carey Bilton ran and finished together, clocking 2:19:13 and 2:19:14 respectively.

Runners wore head torches to navigate the underground section of the Fleetwith fell race.

Elsewhere, Tanya Mace tackled the tough Rasslebock Half Marathon, held in Sherwood Pines Forest, where hot weather made the going even tougher.

Tanya was up to the challenge however and finished a minute faster than her previous best time at the venue, crossing the line in 3:14:09.

A field of 28 club members took part in the recently established Woodlands parkrun, close to the town centre on the disused railway line to Whitby.

The first finisher in the field of 250 was Paul Lawton and it was the first time a Scarborough Athletic Club member had led the field. Anna Giddings was the second placed woman overall of 96 with a personal best (pb) time.

Tanya Mace clocked a great time at the Rasslebock Half Marathon.

Other male results: D Bateson 3rd and 1st over-40 (pb), J Hopper 9th, H Butterworth 11th, A Carr 13th and 1st junior 15-19 (pb), A Hopper 1st over-55, D Heples 1st over-50, I Fletcher 9th over-40 (pb), G Elliott-Hobson 37th, S Neal 2nd over-55, R Powell 3rd over-55, D Field 6th over-60, R Lillie 1st over-70 (pb), D Leaming 9th over-50, L Adamson 13th over-45, P Dickinson 8th over-65, P Barnard 9th over-55 (pb).

Other female results: N Carr-Walls 3rd, S Haslam 5th and 1st over-70, F Hethershaw 2nd over-50, N Doody 4th over-50 (pb), M Fletcher 1st over-45, M Padgham 2nd over-60, H Butterworth 6th over-50, L Tomlinson 7th over-50, J Miller 12th over-50, L Richardson 5th over-65.

Volunteers: Adrian Atkinson, Olivia Butterworth, Hikari Ford, Claire O’Neil, Mike Padgham, Martin and Amanda Pepworth, Mick Thompson, Ellie Waite, Harry and Maureen Whitehouse.

Meanwhile, 22 club members took part in the Wykeham parkrun and Jonathan Sharp was the club’s first finisher and 14th overall in a field of 148.

Paul Lawton was the first finisher at Woodlands parkrun.

Bridget Macedonski was the first woman overall and first over-60 with a personal best run.

Amanda Pepworth celebrated her 100th overall parkrun with a ninth place finish in the over-45 category and Susan Bond also achieved an overall 100 parkrun with fifth place in the over-60s.

Other male results: K Smith 18th, C Clayton 1st over-60, M Pepworth 6th over-65, D Lester 5th over-50, S Deacon 3rd over-40, P Shepherdson 6th over-50, S Valente 1st over-65.

Other female results: N Kidd 1st over-40, J Graves 2nd over-60, M D’Eath 2nd over-50, J Clayton 4th over-60, J Webb 1st over-65, S Shepherdson 5th over-60, L Lester 5th over-45, S Vaughan 6th over-45, C Bilton 7th over-45, N Edmond 7th over-55, T Mace 10th over-55, H Casey 10th over-60.

Anna Giddings clocked a personal best to finish second woman at the Woodlands parkrun.

Andrew Robertson was 14th male overall of 142 and first over-65 at the Sewerby parkrun.

Female results: Christine Robertson 19th female overall of 102 and 2nd over-65, Linda Hinchliffe 3rd over-55, Kayleigh Hall 64th, Mary Slater 1st over-75.

At the Dalby Forest parkrun, Stephen Hutchinson was sixth over-55 male while Michaela Hutchinson was third over-55 female.

In the Whitby parkrun, Peter Northedge was first over-75 and David Fox was second over-75.

Other results – Endcliffe Sheffield: Giulia Wilkins 73rd female overall of 254 and 6th over-45. Cheltenham: Susan Villiers 12th over-60. Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 4th over-60.