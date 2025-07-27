Connor Stephenson struck 29 in Flixton's home loss by 14 runs to York CC 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premiership Division 2, Flixton suffered a 14-run defeat at home to York 2nds.

York won the toss, chose to bat first but were quickly reduced to 9-2.

From there Alex Strain (84) and Suvan Selvan (72) put on 165 for the third wicket before wickets fell in quick succession.

The innings closed on 206 all out in 49.2 overs.

Marley Ward took 4 for 43 and Harry Walmsley 3 for 58 for the home side.

In reply, Will Hutchinson (22) and Tom Norman (22) got starts but once again middle order wickets fell.

Connor Stephenson (29), Marley Ward (33) and Finlay Ward (30) took Flixton towards 192 all out in 48.5 overs, gaining what could prove to be a vital four bonus points.

Tom Forsdike was the difference with 6 for 58 for the visitors.

Next week Flixton are away at Easingwold.

Scarborough slumped to a four-wicket defeat at South Holderness in Championship East.

Opener Archie Hammond battled away bravely for the visitors with 56 from 87 balls as the rest of his teammates struggled to get going in a total of 153 all out in 39 overs.

Ashley Wills, Luke Ingram and Adam Ingram took three wickets apiece.

In reply Daniel O’Conner took a couple of early wickets as the hosts slumped to 20-3, but they rallied thanks to Wills (63) and Richard Rosindale (32) and edged to a winning 154-6 in 38.2 overs, Hammond also taking a couple of wickets to cap a solid all-round display.