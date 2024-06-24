Flixton CC edged out by Alvanley CC in National Village Cup fifth round clash

Flixton CC were edged out by Alvanley CC in National Village Cup fifth round clash

Flixton CC’s National Village Cup run ended in a nine-run loss in the fifth-round at Alvanley CC in Cheshire on Sunday evening

Flixton won the toss and elected to field.

Opener Lee Ainsworth crafted a steady 56 with keeper Andy Bennion batting through for 87no. The home total of 197-8 from their 40 overs looked both defendable but at the same time not out of Flixton's reach.

The pick of the Flixton bowlers was Callum Hatton with 4-23 off 8 overs.

Elliot Hatton hits out for Flixton

The Flixton reply included Will Hutchinson’s 37, Connor Stephenson’s 33, Calum Hatton’s 31 and Elliot Hatton’s 28, but wickets fell regularly as they finished 188 all out from 39.5 overs.

Flixton captain Hutchinson said: “This was a game between two evenly-matched sides where you can spend a long time pondering vital moments, unfortunately we fell just short this time.”

On Saturday, Flixton produced a thrilling six-wicket win in a high scoring Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East encounter at Brandesburton.

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and asked the home side to bat first.

Keeper and opener Tim Atkin made a solid 48 before the highly experienced Dan Broumpton took control with an impressive 142, backed up by Bradley Graham (37) and Chris Fisher (33no) and Brandesburton must have felt confident at the interval having posted 331-7.

For Flixton Charlie Colley and Calum Hatton took 2 wickets apiece.

The Flixton reply was dominated by Will Hutchinson who batted through the innings for a magnificent 143no.

Elliot Hatton, with 70 from just 33 balls, Jake Hatton (29) and Connor Stephenson (52no) took the Flixton total to 335-7 in 47.1 overs.