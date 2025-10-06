Former England star Craig Bryant passes on top tips to Bridlington table tennis players

By Tony Wigley
Published 6th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Bridlington Table Tennis League members at Craig Bryant coaching session. Photo by Tony Wigleyplaceholder image
Bridlington Table Tennis League members at Craig Bryant coaching session. Photo by Tony Wigley
Thirty-five table tennis players welcomed Craig Bryant to Bridlington's East Riding Leisure centre on Monday evening.

Junior players from Flamborough Primary School and Bridlington Headlands School, and Bridlington table tennis league members enjoyed a three-hour coaching programme.

Craig Bryant is a former England international and he is a Level Four Elite table tennis coach, presenting coaching programmes throughout the UK and Western Europe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Craig coached junior players during the first hour, with some very talented juniors from Flamborough Primary School and Headlands School.

Craig Bryant demonstrates the forehand serve. Photo by Tony Wigleyplaceholder image
Craig Bryant demonstrates the forehand serve. Photo by Tony Wigley

Both these schools offer table tennis lessons, great work from Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Davis Fairlamb.

Craig designed a two-hour coaching plan for local league players, which included the serve, spin variations, tactics.

Craig is based in Exeter and he travelled 600 miles to produce a fascinating evening for all our players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bridlington Table Tennis League starts this week, division one fixtures take place every Monday night and division two fixtures are held every Thursday night, 7pm to 9pm, at East Riding Leisure Centre.

If you require more details, please contact Tony Wigley, League Secretary, on 0776 1753 727.

Related topics:BridlingtonEast Riding LeisureEngland
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice