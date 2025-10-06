Former England star Craig Bryant passes on top tips to Bridlington table tennis players
Junior players from Flamborough Primary School and Bridlington Headlands School, and Bridlington table tennis league members enjoyed a three-hour coaching programme.
Craig Bryant is a former England international and he is a Level Four Elite table tennis coach, presenting coaching programmes throughout the UK and Western Europe.
Craig coached junior players during the first hour, with some very talented juniors from Flamborough Primary School and Headlands School.
Both these schools offer table tennis lessons, great work from Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Davis Fairlamb.
Craig designed a two-hour coaching plan for local league players, which included the serve, spin variations, tactics.
Craig is based in Exeter and he travelled 600 miles to produce a fascinating evening for all our players.
The Bridlington Table Tennis League starts this week, division one fixtures take place every Monday night and division two fixtures are held every Thursday night, 7pm to 9pm, at East Riding Leisure Centre.
If you require more details, please contact Tony Wigley, League Secretary, on 0776 1753 727.