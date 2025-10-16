Former Scarborough AC member Will Anderson smashes Woodlands parkrun record

Former Scarborough AC member Will Anderson smashed the Woodlands parkrun record

​Former Scarborough Athletic Club member Will Anderson smashed the course record at Scarborough's Woodlands parkrun on Saturday, becoming the first person to finish in under 16 minutes.

His time of 15:48 was a 34 second improvement on his previous personal best.

SAC member Harry Butterworth was just 11 seconds behind William, his time of 15:59 improving his own PB by 58 seconds and making him the second person to beat 16 minutes.

Anderson has moved to London, where he is a member of one of the country's leading athletics clubs, Belgrave Harriers.

The SAC females were led by Rhona Haslam who was fourth Female overall of 95 and 1st Over-40 with a PB.

All other Male results; M. May 2nd O60, X. Unanue 1st Junior 10 yrs with PB, S.Neal 1st O55, G. Elliott-Hobson 28th, M.Burke 31st with a PB, D.Field 3rd O60, A.Padgham 56th, M.Thompson 1st O85

All other Female results; N.Carr Walls 5th, F.Hethershaw 2nd O50, G.Wilkins 3rd O45, N.Doody 3rd O50, M.Hutchinson 3rd O55 with a PB, M.Padgham 2nd O60, S.Sayers 5th O60, K.Rawlinson 5th O55, B.May 5th O60 with a PB, B.Amos 8th O40.

Tail Walkers; Harry Walkers, Hester Butterworth, Jill Grinstead.

Helpers; Adrian Atkinson, Ralph Broadley, Florence Carr, Hikari Ford, Dale Heppl;es, Andrew and Jack Hopper, Stephen Hutchinson. Claire O’Neil, Mike Padgham, Tui Alice Palmer, Mandy and Martin Pepworth, Linda Richardson, Ellie Waite, Maureen Whitehouse.

Four club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

All achieved a first place in their age group as follows; Nicola Kidd Over 40 and 8th Female overall of 109, Linda Hinchcliffe Over-50, Sally Kingscott Over-60, Mary Slater Over-70.

Twenty-three club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

The first club member to finish was Martin Pepworth who was 19th overall of 159 and second Over-55.

The club’s Females were led by Jayne Graves who was fifth Female overall of 69 and first Over-60.

All other Male results; N.Kilroe 1st Junior 10-Years, C,Clayton 2nd Over-60, R.Bailey 28th, S.Forbes 37th, M.Rutt 39th, P.Northedge 1st Over-75, D.Fox 2nd Over-75, C.Brown 9th Over-50, K. Cousins 11th Over-50, P.Shepherdson 12th Over-50.

All other Female results; J. Clayton 3rd Over-60, C.Bilton 2nd Over-45, S.Houghton 1st Over-65, S.Shepherdson 8th Over-50, M.Pepworth 3rd Over-55, A. Morgan Harrison-Lee 13th Over-60.

Tail Walkers; Mark Bowes, Julia Webb, Hilary Casey, Victoria O’Neil.

Helpers; Robert Glover, Mik Lambert, Victoria O’Neil, Chris and Jacob Waite.

All Others

Harrow: Shirley Field 3rd Over-60.

Thornbury Bristol: Suzanne Villiers 1st Over-60.

Beverley Westwood: Michael Webster 6th Over-60, Angela Jordan 4th Over-55.

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 10th Over-60.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: A Trent Simpson hat-trick and a late Billy Cooper goal secured victory for Heslerton Hawks U9s at home to Dunnington.

Midfielder Harry Smith was Hawks’ player of the match.

Goals from Blake Timms, George Harrison and Josh Brown gave Heslerton Hornets U10s a well-earned win against Yorkshire Coast.

A fantastic performance from Harry Cooper secured him the man of the match vote.