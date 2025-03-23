Frank Blake earns Bridlington Table Tennis junior tournament win

Bridlington Table Tennis junior tournament. Photo by Tony Wigley

Bridlington Table Tennis League presented a junior table tennis tournament on Tuesday night at East Riding Leisure Centre.

Six junior players from Headlands School and two very young juniors aged just ten and eight years took part in the round-robin event over two hours.

David Fairlamb is a teacher at Headlands School, and he has been offering table tennis coaching to at least 20 pupils during the winter, with great success.

Those taking part in the event were: Frank Blake, Mason Bradley, Chris Day, Lacey Mills, David Sallai, Harry Mills, Theo Crossland and Jensen Mills.

Seven Bridlington Table Tennis League players offered to umpire all the matches, and the furious pace set the scene as the juniors went into battle.

Every player took part in seven matches and the four highest scoring players qualified for the semi-finals.

Frank Blake beat Harry Mills 11-9, 11-4 in the first semi-final, and Lacey Mills defeated Chris Day 8-11, 12-10, 11-6 in the second semi-final.

The final was top quality with brilliant attacking shots from both players, and Frank Blake beat Lacey Mills 11-5, 11-6.

Special mention goes to David Sallai, aged eight, and Jensen Mills, aged 10, who are both juniors with great talent and ability.

Many thanks to the umpires and parents for your help and support.