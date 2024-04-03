Frankie Robinson, 5, races to British Quad XC Championship victory in first race

Five-year-old Frankie Robinson, centre, celebrates winning at the British Quad XC Championship.

Rising star Frankie earned the success at Coney Green in Stourport, on his Yamaha 50cc on March 23.

After getting off to a slow start, he stayed consistent throughout the whole 30-minute race and gradually caught up with his opponents, securing a first place win on the day.

Frankie follows in his older brother’s footsteps as Freddie, 15, took first place at the same event a decade ago.

Proud dad Paul Robinson, lines up with his sons, Frankie, front and Freddie. All three have had success as Quad racers.

Rising star Frankie has many other interests, including rugby, hockey, tennis and football.

Frankie said: “I was a bit nervous and the race was hard but I just kept going when I saw my mum and dad cheering me on, I was so happy to get first place!”

Frankie is looking forward to a further six rounds of the championship where he hopes to maintain his position.

Meanwhile Freddie is now racing in the adult clubman round for the first time, a two and a half hour enduro that covers a large track over several miles.

This is a great comeback for Freddie, the three-times British Champion, who missed the 2022 season after breaking his leg playing rugby, and then went on to win first place in the British 250cc title last year.

Freddie, who is currently studying for his GCSEs, was also awarded the Rider’s Rider trophy, voted for by the other participants for looking after others during races.

The event, hosted by Dragon Quad Racing, has grown in numbers this season which is great news for the club.

Freddie is now racing against his dad Paul Robinson for the first time which was a proud moment for both of them. Paul took second place on the podium in the experts class on the day.

Paul said: “I’m delighted to have both boys racing alongside myself at the same event, with my wife and daughter supporting us.

"The club has a real family feel about it which makes the whole weekend enjoyable no matter what happens in the race.”

The next round takes place in Oxfordshire on April 7.