Friends and Bridlington Road Runners clubmates pay tribute to Sharon Bowes at Sewerby parkrun

Two of Sharon Bowes' friends run in memory of the Bridlington Road Runners member last weekend at Sewerby Parkrun.

Sharon was well loved by everyone at BRR and all who knew her, friends and carers from the hospice joined Stuart Bowes and ran in her memory, some for the first time, writes Tom Fynn.

The parkrun was held on a warm but muggy morning and it was another good field of 332 participants, with a total of 114 first-timers to the event.

Mark Baker, from Sheffield Running Club, won in 18:25.

The early leaders at the Sewerby parkrun last weekend.

Adam Dyas led the charge for the home stars, taking first in the club places and 12th overall, with Steve Wilson and Junior Tyler Choat completing the top three places for BRR in 17th and 40th overall respectively. Charlotte Jallow was the only member to earn herself a PB.

Paul Good’s superb form led him to respectable times over the course of the week completing the Sessay Swift 6k in 22:38 and following it up with a third place finish at the Ken Bingley Memorial 10k finishing just a second over 40 minutes.

At the Escrick 10k on Sunday, Alan Feldberg was 24th overall but first in the club places with Heidi Baker, Stuart and Lyn Gent in action.

Lyn and Stuart ran the course together with Lyn managing to beat her 2016 time at the event.

Jane Welbourn took to the challenge of tackling the Hell on the Humber event on the Saturday night, a night endurance race which takes place on the Humber Bridge.

Participants can run as many laps as they like over the 12-hour duration, the concept is simple you run two miles out on the bridge and then run back, Jane ran impressively completing eight laps.

Emma Richardson ran Bolton parkrun in 29:01, with Chris Humphries taking in the Fountains Abbey event in 31:16. Micah Gibson continues to impress, taking in the Hull parkrun with father Andrew, both earning a PB.

Dominic and Dave Bond took in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun along with Rob and Tina Calthorpe, while Kirsten and Amanda Porter ran at Pontefract. Amy Hall was a strong finsher at the Shipley Country Park parkrun, Simon Ellerker impressed at Skipton.