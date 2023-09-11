Fun for all at The Alexandra Community Sports & Leisure Centre open day

There is something for everyone at the Alexandra Sports centre open day.

Activity Co-Ordinator said: “Recently, Scarborough Indoor Bowls Club has changed name to The Alexandra Community Sports & Leisure Centre with a view to diversifying what we have on offer and, as a charity, we aim to offer more activities for the whole community of Scarborough & surrounding areas.

"We are delighted to be hosting a free to enter Open Day to all on Sunday September 17.

"On the day itself there will be a bowls tournament (with a £4 entry per player which includes a lunch of jacket potato and choice of filling) with £150 prize on offer.

"Also on the day we will be having taster sessions of fitness classes available, including Dance Light, Clubbercise and Tai Chi.

"Furthermore we will have various activity stations and outdoor fun and games including fun inflatables and a bouncy castle.

"We will also have live music and kids favourites such as name the plushy dog, face painting, raffle and more.

"Our aim on the day is to welcome as many people as possible to take a look around the Centre, find out what’s on offer and ultimately provide a great fun day for all!