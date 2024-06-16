Gambart Baines Challenge Cup competition boosted by sponsors​ George Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors

The Gambart Baines Challenge Cup competition has been boosted by sponsors​ George Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors

The Alexandra Bowling Greens will host the annual Gambart Baines Challenge Cup on August 26 (Bank Holiday Monday).

This competition is run entirely by a handful of local volunteers. As is tradition, the Mayor will present the cup and prizes on the day at approximately 5pm.

This year, the organisers are pleased to announce the continuing sponsorship by George Roberts, Independent Family Funeral Directors of Sherwood Street, Scarborough who have very generously supported the competition.

The sponsorship should raise the cup’s profile even more and it is hoped that eventually the winner will gain entry to the National Champion of Champions competition. Entries are now being taken and the organisers hope to attract up to 100 players.

The “Junior Gambart” for bowlers 18 years of age and under will take place on the same day.