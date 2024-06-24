Gary Thornton and Chris Dobson snap up Terry Summersgill Cup final success

Friday saw a day with near wall to wall sunshine for Eastfield BC’s Terry Summersgill Over-60s Doubles Cup sponsored by The Farrier, Cayton.

Given that there were 20 pairs entered and the good conditions for bowling the entire competition was played off scratch, writes David Muir.

Holders Sue Holdsworth (Hunmanby) & Tim Purcell (Whitby) were drawn against Sue’s husband and clubmate Billy & Nigel Trotter (North Cliff), with the holders eliminated 21-14.

The other three games did not produce any real surprises with Robin Hoods Bay’s Marion Dudman & John Collinson, Whitby’s Steve Dover & Geoff Watson and Tony Bland (Borough) & Larry Dixon (Westgate) all progressing fairly comfortably.

Chris Dobson & Gary Thornton won the Terry Summersgill Cup final.

There was one very close second round game where Cliff pair Robert Child & Ian Richardson won 21-20 against Hunmanby; Pam Watson & Phil Todd.

The first quarter-final was a comprehensive 21-2 win for Gary Thornton (Borough) & Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) over the North Cliff pair of Asley Douglas & Judith Andrews. Tony Allen (Hunmanby) & Dave Moment (North Cliff) beat Child & Richardson 21-18.

Holdsworth & Trotter beat Dover & Watson 21-12 while the other game between Eastfield’s David Muir & Ronnie Noble (Borough) and brothers and Borough clubmates Barrie & Keith Watson was a marathon lasting 27 ends.

After 14 ends the brothers led 13-6 but Muir & Noble came back to win 21-19.

Both semis were one sided with Thornton & Dobson beating Allen & Moment 21-6 and Holdsworth & Trotter beating Muir & Noble 21-4.