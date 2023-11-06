Gerard Ferre’s hat-trick of wins helps Spin Doctors beat The James Gang 5-4

Gerard Ferre claimed maximum points for Spin Doctors in Division Two. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Spanish superstar Gerard Ferre scored a brilliant hat-trick, plus a singles win each from Jon Bell and Patrick Tallant. Harrison James and Leon James hit doubles for the Gang, writes Tony Wigley.

Mad Batters lost 7-2 against The Avengers, Rob Deegan shot a brace but Pier Canta’s treble and two singles from Vicky Barton and Delphine Kaye sealed Avengers’ win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quality Service beat close rivals Air Benders 6-3, thanks to a Paul Senior hat-trick, a brace from Kevin Raynor and a singles for Dave Brown.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pier Canta scored a hat-trick for The Avengers in Division Two.

John Ockenden scored twice and Tom Ryan added a win for Air Benders.

The Avengers edged home 5-4 against The James Gang, with two singles wins each from Vicky Barton and Pier Canta, plus a singles from Delphine Kaye, Harrison James hit an excellent treble and Leon James added a win in reply for James Gang.

Division One leaders Cobras beat James Builders 6-3 with doubles from Peter Clarkson, Chris Deegan and Pier Canta, but Simon James scored an emphatic treble to maintain his 100% record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crazy Gang crushed Seasiders 9-0, as Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies hit maximums, and they are now just one point behind Cobras.

Vicky Barton claimed four singles wins for The Avengers in Division Two.

The Barracudas prevailed 6-3 over The Rats, but this was a hard-fought victory, Tony Wigley was unbeaten, Roy Hill shot a brace and Mike Roebuck added a singles, but the Rats replied with singles from Robert Deegan, Patrick Tallant and Tom Ryan.