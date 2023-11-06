News you can trust since 1882
Gerard Ferre’s hat-trick of wins helps Spin Doctors beat The James Gang 5-4

The Spin Doctors moved up into third in Division Two after a 5-4 victory over The James Gang in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read
Gerard Ferre claimed maximum points for Spin Doctors in Division Two. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEYGerard Ferre claimed maximum points for Spin Doctors in Division Two. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY
Spanish superstar Gerard Ferre scored a brilliant hat-trick, plus a singles win each from Jon Bell and Patrick Tallant. Harrison James and Leon James hit doubles for the Gang, writes Tony Wigley.

Mad Batters lost 7-2 against The Avengers, Rob Deegan shot a brace but Pier Canta’s treble and two singles from Vicky Barton and Delphine Kaye sealed Avengers’ win.

Quality Service beat close rivals Air Benders 6-3, thanks to a Paul Senior hat-trick, a brace from Kevin Raynor and a singles for Dave Brown.

Pier Canta scored a hat-trick for The Avengers in Division Two.Pier Canta scored a hat-trick for The Avengers in Division Two.
John Ockenden scored twice and Tom Ryan added a win for Air Benders.

The Avengers edged home 5-4 against The James Gang, with two singles wins each from Vicky Barton and Pier Canta, plus a singles from Delphine Kaye, Harrison James hit an excellent treble and Leon James added a win in reply for James Gang.

Division One leaders Cobras beat James Builders 6-3 with doubles from Peter Clarkson, Chris Deegan and Pier Canta, but Simon James scored an emphatic treble to maintain his 100% record.

The Crazy Gang crushed Seasiders 9-0, as Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies hit maximums, and they are now just one point behind Cobras.

Vicky Barton claimed four singles wins for The Avengers in Division Two.Vicky Barton claimed four singles wins for The Avengers in Division Two.
Vicky Barton claimed four singles wins for The Avengers in Division Two.

The Barracudas prevailed 6-3 over The Rats, but this was a hard-fought victory, Tony Wigley was unbeaten, Roy Hill shot a brace and Mike Roebuck added a singles, but the Rats replied with singles from Robert Deegan, Patrick Tallant and Tom Ryan.

Chris Deegan and Gavin Smithies won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.

