Gerard Ferre’s hat-trick of wins helps Spin Doctors beat The James Gang 5-4
Spanish superstar Gerard Ferre scored a brilliant hat-trick, plus a singles win each from Jon Bell and Patrick Tallant. Harrison James and Leon James hit doubles for the Gang, writes Tony Wigley.
Mad Batters lost 7-2 against The Avengers, Rob Deegan shot a brace but Pier Canta’s treble and two singles from Vicky Barton and Delphine Kaye sealed Avengers’ win.
Quality Service beat close rivals Air Benders 6-3, thanks to a Paul Senior hat-trick, a brace from Kevin Raynor and a singles for Dave Brown.
John Ockenden scored twice and Tom Ryan added a win for Air Benders.
The Avengers edged home 5-4 against The James Gang, with two singles wins each from Vicky Barton and Pier Canta, plus a singles from Delphine Kaye, Harrison James hit an excellent treble and Leon James added a win in reply for James Gang.
Division One leaders Cobras beat James Builders 6-3 with doubles from Peter Clarkson, Chris Deegan and Pier Canta, but Simon James scored an emphatic treble to maintain his 100% record.
The Crazy Gang crushed Seasiders 9-0, as Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies hit maximums, and they are now just one point behind Cobras.
The Barracudas prevailed 6-3 over The Rats, but this was a hard-fought victory, Tony Wigley was unbeaten, Roy Hill shot a brace and Mike Roebuck added a singles, but the Rats replied with singles from Robert Deegan, Patrick Tallant and Tom Ryan.
Chris Deegan and Gavin Smithies won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.