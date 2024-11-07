Gillian Taylor and son Josh sparkle at Gunpowder Plot 10k race at Knavesmire

Tyler Choat impressed at Albert Parkrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

​Only a couple of Bridlington Road Runners athletes were in race action last weekend, as they took on the Gunpowder Plot 10km race around the Knavesmire course in York.

Gillian Taylor and son Josh Taylor took part in the event, with mum finishing with a strong time on the relatively flat York course in 49:17, and son Josh was only a few minutes behind to complete in 51:26, writes Thomas Fynn.

However, despite the lack of race action for BRR there was a banging display of running fireworks at the weekly five-kilometre parkrun at Sewerby.

Improving on the previous week’s time was senior female Louise Taylor who was an absolute firecracker to claim first female across the line and earn herself another Personal Best time on the difficult course coming in just over the 21 minute mark in 21:03, just a second behind the third-placed BRR male runner Micah Gibson, who took 11th position overall.

Simon Bekker, with a time of 22:17, and BRR Junior Captain James Ellerker, 24:09, both ran a strong event to earn PBs.

Nick Jordan was the first senior Bridlington male to complete the course, finishing in fifth place overall in 19:38, with Adam Dyas (20:12) less than a minute behind, in sixth place overall.

Over at the Albert parkrun in Middlesbrough, there was another sparkling success as the Choat family claimed PBs, both Tyler(19:53) and Lily Choat (24:50) ran superbly along with Mum Emma (24:51) to all complete in some great times.

Elsewhere, in other parkruns last weekend, Graham Ellerker once again took in Beverley (23:43) while a little closer to home Dave and Susan Bond were in action at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, based at Wykeham, with Tina and Robert Calthorpe.

Paul Good ran well in Selby to claim the first BRR place over senior members Dave and Wendy Foster, Jane Hounsome took in the Worcester event and Danielle Whitehouse completed the Bridlington Road Runners half-term holiday tourism to enjoy the Lincoln parkrun.