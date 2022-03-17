Mick Thompson, right, in action for Scarborough AC at Sewerby Photo by TCF Photography

The first overall for the club was Glyn Hewitt who was 16th overall of 213 and second Over-50.

He was followed by Mark May 61st, Neil Scruton 84th and first Over-70, Chris Bourne 99th,

Dave Fox 113rd and Mally Sweetlove 119th who completed the scoring team that finished eighth overall for the season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Thompson provided the sole backup in 129th and second Over-80.

The women’s team was led home by Rebecca Dent who was the second finisher overall for the club and 11th female overall of 83.

She was followed by Julie Clayton in 53rd and Melanie Padgham in 58th who completed the scoring team that finished sixth overall for the season.

Gail Barnard in 64th and Sally Kingscott 66th provided backup for the team

Scruton was once again the Over-70 winner.

Three club members were awarded medals for their results over the season.

Scruton was once again the Over-70 winner.

Hewitt was second Over-50 and Thompson marked his return to the league after seven seasons to finish second Over-80.

Ten club members competed in a new race in the Esk Valley Fell Club Winter Series that started and finished at the small seaside village of Skinningrove.

Rebecca Dent in action for Scarborough AC at Sewerby Photo by TCF Photography

The overall race winner was Daniel Bateson who added to his league series Age Group Standings, as he was also the first Over-40.

Paul Lawton was next home in sixth overall and was followed by Glyn Hewitt in 13th and second Over-50.

The evergreen Neil Scruton closed in for the runner-up team in 26th and was once again the first Over-70 in the Winter Series. Graeme Casey 35th and Robert Little 38th backed up the team.

The winning women’s team was once again led home by Rhona Marshall who was first female overall and also scored Age Group points as first Over-40.

Hewitt was second Over-50 overall in the league

Rebecca Dent followed in second overall and first Under-23.