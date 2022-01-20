The Scarborough AC team at the Sledmere meeting of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League

The first home for the club was Glyn Hewitt who finished up in 22nd overall of 258 and second Over-50, writes Mick Thompson.

He was followed by Simon Burnley 41st, Andrew Robertson 67th and 2nd Over-60, Paul Thompson 68th and third Over-60, Mark May 72nd.

Neil Scruton closed in for the team in 76th and first Over-70. The team was eighth but is seventh overall this season.

Glyn Hewitt was first home for the Scarborough AC team at the Sledmere meeting of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League

The team was backed up by Tom Carrington 91st, David Fox 124th, Harry Whitehouse 150th and Mick Thompson, 159th and second Over-80.

The women’s team was led home by Katy Rawnsley who was sixth female overall of 97 and the first Over-45.

She was followed by Rebecca Dent in 27th and Julie Clayton in 65th closed in for the team which was eighth but is sixth overall this season.

The team was backed up by Christine Robertson 72nd and third Over-60, Gail Barnard 79th, and Sally Kingscott 85th.

At the Brass Monkey Half Marathon, 14 club members joined 1,407 finishers on a fast course based at the Knavesmire area of York.

The first home for the club was Rhona Marshall who continued her good road racing results which resulted in a record fourth female success at last October’s Yorkshire Coast 10k race.

At York she finished as the 21st female overall of 517 and fourth Over-40 in 1.24.56.

Andrew Hopper was next and and up in 273rd overall of in 1.26.20.

Other female results in gender order: Jennie Trown 1.51.02 (PB), Nicola Doody 1.52.37 (PB), Kathryn Wills 1.59.03, Dawn Trown 2.00.34 (PB), Ann Kitto 2.04.29, Jennie Kettlewell 2.15.50, Jean Fish 2.22.39.

Male results in gender order: Paul Chapman 1.45.18, David Field 1.46.12, Christopher Bourne 1.51.04, Adrian Atkinson 1.52.37, Andrew Doody 2.16.18.

Five senior club members competed in the fifth round of the North Yorkshire and South Durham League at Ormesby Hall, Middlesbrough.

All of the club’s runners were veteran athletes who were competing in senior races and age groups ranging from Over-50 to Over-80.

The most successful was once again Hester Butterworth who finished 43rd overall, and was followed by Brenda May in 105th in a top class senior women’s race.

Mike Padgham was 10th Over-65 and Mick Thompson first Over-80 in the race for Over-65 men that was included in the Senior Women’s race.

In the main Senior Men’s race Mark May was 90th of a very strong field.

Six Scarborough junior athletes competed in the North Yorkshire Schools Cross Country championship.

The most successful of the Scarborough & District Schools competitors was 16-year-old Ozzy Stringer whose sixth place finished resulted in selection for the English Schools Championship.

Two days earlier Ozzy was named a Yorkshire team reserve at the UK Cross-Country Championships.

Other results; Ben Guthriec17th Junior Boys, Jamil Miah 38th Junior Boys, Elliott Thompson 25th Intermediate Boys, Lily Mae Hirst 27th Year 7 Girls, Else Stamper 39th Year 7 Girls.

Eighteen members competed in the Esk Valley Fell Club Winter Series Commondale Clart Fell Race.

Paul Lawton was first home for the club, finishing ninth overall of 127. He was followed by Glynn Hewitt 16th and first Over-50, Alan Whelan 23rd and second Over-55. Matt Machouski closed in for the team which was third overall of eight teams.

Rhona Marshall led the club’s females when finishing fourth overall and first Over-40. She was followed by Rebecca Dent who was 12th and first Under-23. Julie Clayton closed in for the team that equalled the men’s team third overall.

The men’s B team were led by Sean McEwan in 40th who was followed by Robert Bailey 51st, Andrew Robertson 59th and third Over-60. Neil Scruton closed in for the team which finished ninth in a close up 60th and first Over-70.

Backup was provided by; Chris Bourne 70th, David Field 71st and Nick Coombes 84th.

The women’s ‘B’ team was led by Christine Robertson up in 34th and was followed by Gail Barnard 36th. Sue Haslam 37th and 2nd Over-65 closed in for the team that was ninth. Sally Kingscott provided the back up in 38th

Sewerby Parkrun remains the most popular of the Parkruns by club members, with nine taking part in the latest Sewerby event.

Thirteen-year-old Elsa Lees was the first overall for the club and 19th female overall of 88th and first 11-14.

Other Female Results in gender order: Gail Barnard third Over-55, Pauline Elliott fifth Over-40, Evie Lees first 15-17, Patricia Keenan first Over-70, Mary Slater second Over-70.

Male Results: Brian Rutt ninth Over-60, Alan Keenan first Over-75, Roger Gough third Over-70

Four club members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun

Darren Marshall was the first for the club in 29th overall of 87 and third Over-55

Victoria O’Neil followed in 14th of 40 females and fourth Over-40 with a Parkrun PB.

Harry Whitehouse was second Over-70 and also achieved a Parkrun PB, as did Sarah Marshall who was fifth Over-55.

Four club members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Robert Preston was first for the club and came close to consecutive win when second overall of 127.