Glynn Hewitt leads way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Welton’s East Yorkshire Cross Country League event

The Scarborough Athletic Club team at Welton

The first finisher for the club who headed the Men’s Team was Glynn Hewitt who was the overall 33rd male of 190. He was also the first Over-50, writes Mick Thompson.

He headed more of the club’s male veteran runners at the meeting as follows; Dale Hepples 63rd, Steve Garlick 80th, Mark May 88th, David Field 98th. Neil Scruton who was 103rd and 1st Over-75 completed the men’s team that was eighth.

The team was backed up by; Duncan Smart 104th, Chris Bourne 144th, Bob Lille 179 and the Club’s Press Officer Mick Thompson 203rd.

Scarborough Athletic Club's Glynn Hewitt led the way at Welton

The club’s women at the meeting were headed by Fay Heathershaw who finished 25 female overall of 138.

She was followed by league debutant Sarah Noble 45th, Lorraine Hewitt 61st, and Jane Hamp 84th and 1st Over-65 who completed the team that equaled the men’s result of eighth. The women’s team was backed up by Gail Barnard 110th, Sally Kingcott 115th.

Two club members competed in the Dalby Remembrance Sunday 10-Kilometre Trail Race.

Paul Thompson finished 77th overall of 279 and fourth Over-60 in 46.24.

Julia Webb finished 79th female overall of 203 and 7th Over-60 in 55.51.

Eighteen club members took part in North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.