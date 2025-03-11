Goalkeeper Harry Hutchinson stars for Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1s despite England Hockey Tier 3 Plate loss against Manx B

Goalkeeper Harry Hutchinson was player of the match for Scarborough in Sunday's Plate loss.

Scarborough Men’s 1st team travelled to Garstang to face Manx B HC, an Isle of Man representative team, in the quarter-finals of the England Hockey Tier 3 Plate.

Despite a competitive first half, Manx proved too strong in the second, leading to a flurry of late goals that ended Scarborough’s cup run.

The match started as a tightly fought contest, with both teams battling for control. After 27 minutes, Scarborough broke the deadlock when Anthony Allison found space inside the Manx D, striking the ball cleanly into the back of the net to give SHC a 1-0 lead.

However, Manx quickly responded, levelling before half-time.

Anthony Allison put Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 1s ahead at Garstang against Manx B in the Plate on Sunday.Photos by Will Palmer

Manx dominated possession in the second half, putting relentless pressure on Scarborough’s defence. Goalkeeper Harry Hutchinson, who was player of the match, produced a series of spectacular saves to keep Scarborough in the contest, but the pressure became overwhelming as the game wore on.

A quick succession of goals from Manx turned the game in their favour, and despite Scarborough’s efforts, the Isle of Man side proved themselves worthy semi-finalists with a convincing 6-1 victory.

A day earlier the Men’s 1s battled to a 2-2 draw at Sheffield M3s, keeping their promotion hopes in their own hands.

With only 11 players available and playing in the hottest conditions of the season, they faced a tough challenge against a strong Sheffield side.

Scarborough started brightly, creating several early chances. Their pressure paid off when Anthony Allison smashed a shot into the top corner from a tight angle on the right side of the circle. However, Sheffield soon gained control of possession and began to dictate play, scoring twice before the break to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.

Recognizing the need for adjustments, Scarborough reshuffled their formation, which immediately made a difference.

Their efforts were rewarded when Allison rounded the goalkeeper and fired a shot toward goal, only for Tom Sanders to react brilliantly and deflect the ball into the bottom corner to level the score at 2-2.

A superb defensive and midfield display earned Reto Priel Player of the Match.