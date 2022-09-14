Ben and Thomas Birchall will be in action at Oliver's Mount Photo by Stuart Watson

Motorcycle racing has been held at Oliver's Mount since 1949 and it is the only 'street circuit' in England, offering race fans a unique opportunity to get close to the action. However, last year's event had to be cancelled, because several buildings in the paddock were condemned, leaving the future of this historic track looking uncertain

Organisers Oliver’s Mount Racing, working closely with Scarborough Borough Council, finally completed the demolition of all condemned buildings in the Paddock this August, just in time for racing to recommence in September.

"The support from Scarborough Borough Council has been fantastic and their commitment to ensuring Oliver’s Mount continues long into the future is greatly reassuring,” says Oliver’s Mount Director of Racing Andy Hayes.

“The ACU, who govern the sport, have also offered invaluable support and this is greatly appreciated – it really helped to get us over the line.”Oliver's Mount has attracted many world-class motorcycle racers over the years, including Barry Sheene and Carl Fogarty, and this year’s line-up includes road racing’s man of the year, Davey Todd, as well as Isle of Man TT sidecar champs Ben and Tom Birchall. Practice and qualifying are scheduled for Friday, with two full days of racing throughout the weekend, including the Gold Cup feature race on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On-site camping is available, with merchandise, food vendors, and live entertainment within the marquee bar, all on site.Discounted advance tickets cost £50 for the full three days; day tickets cost £15 for Friday, £25 for Saturday and £30 for Sunday, and are available from www.dukevideo.com/prdOMGC22/Oliver-s-Mount-Gold-Cup-2022 or by phone on 01723-333322.