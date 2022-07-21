Gold medal delight for Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston

Beniston recently returned from the IPL (International Powerlifting League) European and Commonwealth Championships with a gold medal in the unequipped Deadlift u90kg class.

Beniston said: “This followed on from my win in the IPL World Championships in Coventry last November.

“I am now training for the 2022 Worlds in Alabama, USA in October.

“The 2021 Worlds were the first competition I was able to enter since the Pro Powerlifting League championships in New Delhi in February 2020 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’m now busy trying to get back to full strength and to doing a full powerlifting competition (Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift).

“I’m also coaching Filey-based Sally Tibbotson, 64, ready for her first Bench Press competition in six weeks time.

“She is lifting in the GPC Northern championships at Warriors gym in Barton on Humber.

“I am also busy doing my duty as Technical Officer for the WPF (World Powerlifting Federation).