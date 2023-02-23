The Swimathon President and former Olympian is making a splash to highlight the annual fundraiser which raises money for Cancer Research UK and the end of life charity Marie Curie.

He is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event taking place at pools across North Yorkshire from May 12 to 14, including at Scarborough Sports Village in Ashburn Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a variety of distances to choose from 400m up to 30.9k, Swimathon offers a challenge for everyone, and people can take part individually or as part of a team.

Swimming legend Duncan Goodhew MBE, in Scarborough to sign up for Swimathon 2023 to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie. L-R: Paralympian Grace Harvey, Team GB’s Joe Litchfield, Swimathon participants, Swimathon President Duncan Goodhew, Paralympian Jordan Catchpole and Team GB’s Jacob Peters and Sarah Vasey.

Any swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, which takes place from April 28 to May 21 and choose a time and venue that suits them.

With rising energy costs putting some community pools at risk of closure, it has been another challenging year for swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only does the event support vital charities, £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue is donated to help protect these pools for the future.

Goodhew, who won an Olympic Gold medal for the 100m breaststroke at the 1980 Moscow games, hopes to inspire people in Scarborough to get off the starting blocks.

He said: “I’m passionate about Swimathon because it helps to show that swimming is a fun, accessible and exhilarating form of exercise.

“It is a truly inclusive event with so many ways to take part for every level of swimmer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser.

Since launching in 1986, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part, raising more than £55m for charitable causes.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire Michaela Robinson-Tate said: “Swimathon is such a great way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming.”

Marie Curie’s Director of Community Fundraising Jayne Waterhouse said: “The money that Marie Curie receives through Swimathon fundraisers goes towards helping our nurses, bereavement counsellors, and support line staff to deliver vital care and support to people with a terminal illness and their families across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad