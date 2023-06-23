Good form for Bridlington Road Runner Paul earns him Sewerby parkrun Personal Best

James Wilson, of Bridlington Road Runners, won the Sewerby parkrun event last weekend: PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

In total 265 athletes took to the course, with BRR’s James Wilson heading the field, to finish in 17:30 with clubmates Nick Jordan and Paul Good following him home to make up the top three for the home club, writes Tom Fynn.

Good continues to impress with another PB on the home circuit.

Junior Rebecca Miller was the first female home for the club finishing very strongly, followed in by her sister Annabelle with just a few seconds separating the pair, Erin Gummerson finished third female.

Paul Good, of Bridlington Road Runners, finished fourth in the Sewerby parkrun in a Personal Best time of 19 minutes 28 seconds.

The introduction of a pacer in recent weeks for anyone wishing to improve on times has proved a tremendous success, this week Adam Thomas took on the 25-minute pacer role.

It is hoped that due to the success it will become a regular part of the Sewerby event, this week Martin Hutchinson, will be taking up the role with an aim of 24 minutes.

A family affair at the North Yorkshire parkrun, Micah Gibson and his parents were in attendance and continues to impress with a personal best on the course.

Tom Mullen managed to gain the advantage this week over Dominic Bond by six seconds after losing out last week to him.

Andrew Gibson had another strong run earning a PB, Lucinda Gibson finished just five minutes behind.

Good was also in action on Wednesday night at the Otley 10 mile, Dave Foster and Heidi Baker were also in attendance at the City of Hull Champagne League Kiplingcotes 5.5 miles.

In the junior section at Sewerby parkrun Joshua Miller led the boys home with a strong 24.14 finish time to secure first JM10 over the line, with Ted Imeson and Tyler Choat completing the junior boys representation.

