Guisborough Priory team secure top spot at Castleton, Danby & District Bowls Club whistlestop

It was a glorious day for Castleton, Danby & District Bowls Club at their annual whistlestop competition.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
The Castleton Danby Whistle Stop winners 2023 were Guisborough Priory.The Castleton Danby Whistle Stop winners 2023 were Guisborough Priory.
The Castleton Danby Whistle Stop winners 2023 were Guisborough Priory.

The club ran their big fundraising event of the year with players and spectators not only enjoying the keen competition, but also appreciating the spectacular setting of this unique bowling green.

Well supported with a full house entry of 24 teams (three to a team), with all teams assured of five games over the day.

Winners with the highest number of points on the day were the Guisborough Priory team of G Phillips, A Phillips, and M Naylor and were presented with the prestigious cut glass trophy by the club`s President Peter Smith from Moorsholm.

The event, once again, was kindly sponsored by Steve Duck, of Integral Collections Ltd.

With food available throughout the day in Castleton Village Hall – and a raffle held inside luckily as the heavens opened - all club members worked hard in making it a very successful day.

Seamer BC held their own popular annual Whistlestop on Sunday August 15.

Once again there was a full house of 24 teams and good weather.

The overall winners from York were Jan Suchecki and Gary Bunce who were undefeated. They received the Harry Webster Shield as well as a cash prize.

Other cash prizes went to Nick and Angela Cleverley from Driffield (runners-up), followed by Chris and Jayne Gibbons of Thornton Dale and Terry and Frances Bogg from Sleights all of whom won three games.

