Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies teams hit winning form

The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B team.

The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies teams both had spectacular Driffield and District Tennis League wins.

The Scarborough News

The Ladies A team won 6-3 at home to Division Two leaders Driffield LTC A, writes Mark White.

Hazel Cross and Lisa Gillespie were inspired to take all three wins, Julie Boddy and Sue Kendall taking the two and Hester Butterworth with Sue Crocker adding the sixth to seal the victory.

The Ladies B team were also in great form, winning 7-2 at Driffield LTC B in Division Four.

Jean Blenkiron with Sarah Hoff took all three rubbers as did Anne Schmuck and Hannah Longman.

Jilly Pigg partnering Jen Fell had many tight games and came away with one win.

The Mixed A lost 6-3 at Beeford A in Division Two in a very close game.

Judy Milburn and her new partner Paul Jackson took a very creditable two rubbers.

Sue Kendall with Steve Jepson took the one losing a tie-break and Julie and Simon Boddy battled hard but to no gain but also lost a tie-break.

The Mixed B team had an excellent 7-2 success at home to Beeford B to take top spot in Division Four.

Lisa Gillespie with her regular partner Steve Brindle took all three rubbers as did Vicki Calow with Dave Flinton. Jean Blenkiron partnering Bryan Edwards added the seventh rubber.

The Men’s A team lost 7-2 at Beverley in Division One.

There was some good news in that Liam Mellor and Patrick Robinson took the two rubbers.

Jim Mellor with Rob Berry and PJ Guthrie and Martin Glassett battled hard without success.

The C team suffered an 8-1 loss in Division Three at a strong Beverley C team.

Steve Brindle with Paul Jackson took the only rubber on a tie-break and just missed out on a second.

Mark Draper and Dave Flinton let a tie-break slip away and were in with a chance in all their matches.

The club’s super juniors promoted from the D team, Benja Buric and Leo Maicey, gave their all as expected but couldn’t bring home the goods at this level.

The D team lost 6-3 at their Hackness home on the grass against Driffield Recreation B in Division Six.

Mark White with his young and constantly improving partner Dan Marr won two excellent rubbers, one on a tie-break, and son and father, Toby and Jonathan Bramley took a very creditable rubber.

Peter Lee with Steve Bottomley found the going hard and couldn’t add to the home score.