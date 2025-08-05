Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies teams net excellent Driffield & District League victories

Father and son Steve and Tom Brindle winning their first rubber for Hackness and Scarborough Mens D team.

Both Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies teams had very good wins this week in the Driffield and District Tennis League.

The Ladies A team, hoping to cement their position in Division Two, were at home to a strong Market Weighton side, and in a very close match they held their nerve for a 5-4 victory.

Hazel Cross with Lisa Gillespie had an excellent evening taking all three rubbers while Sue Crocker with Joy Sharples added the important two rubbers.

Sue Kendall with Julie Boddy battled hard for the team but in the end their contribution wasn’t needed.

The Ladies B team won 7-2 at Flamborough to continue their good form in Division Four.

Jen Fell with Jean Blenkiron took all three rubbers as did Holly Sprintall and the excellent young Mia Longman.

Anne Schmuck and Jilly Pigg came in with a solid final rubber.

The Mixed teams both had fine wins.

The Mixed A team were at Nafferton and managed to come home with a 5-4 victory which keeps them safely in Division Three.

Sue Crocker partnered Rob Berry and took two rubbers and lost a third on a tie-break.

Julie and Simon Boddy also secured two excellent rubbers leaving Sue Kendall and Steve Jepson to pick up the vital fifth rubber.

The Mixed B team played Pocklington D in Division Four, and they too had a 5 rubbers to 4 win to secure the title and promotion to Division Three.

Lisa Gillespie with Steve Brindle took an important two rubbers as did Jen and Louis Fell.

Maria Jackson partnering Bryan Edwards added the essential fifth rubber to ensure victory and the title.

In the Men’s section there was a struggle to put out four full Men’s teams for the last week of the main season.

The Men's A team travelled to Market Weighton, one of the stronger teams in the top tier.

They were defeated 8-1 but this by no means reflected the high level of tennis played by the visitors still hopeful of remaining at the top level.

Jim Mellor with the excellent young Lleyton Scott took the only rubber.

Roger Amstell and Tom Hunt lost two tie-breaks and P J Guthrie with Paul Reddish battled hard and had some tight games but had a nil return in the end.

A makeshift Men’s B team were defeated 7-2 at home against likely Division Three champions Beverley Town.

Bryan Edwards and Paul Banyard took a rubber as did Paul Zac with another excellent youngster Louis Fell.

The team welcomed back Adam Tildsley playing with Joe Bolland but they couldn’t improve the scoreline.

The Men’s C team lost 8-1 at a very strong Pocklington B.

Mark White with another ever improving young player in Dan Marr took the rubber.

Both pairs of Simon Rigg and David Flinton and Peter Lee with Mark Draper played some fine tennis, had chances and were not far away in the end but couldn’t quite add to the visitors score.

Finally the Men’s D team were at their Hackness home against Bridlington C in a bottom of Division Six encounter.

Steve Brindle playing with his 13-year-old son Tom took a superb rubber as did Graham Holt with Nathan Whiting.

Toby Bramley and Paul Davidson both new to league tennis had a nil return.