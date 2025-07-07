Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B aces defeat Flamborough

With the Mixed A having a bye this week it was left to the Mixed B to represent the Hackness and Scarborough Club in the Mixed section of the Driffield and District Tennis League.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leaders earned a brilliant 8-1 win at their Division Four title rivals, writes Mark White.

Lisa Gillespie with partner Steve Brindle led the way with three wins along with Jen and Louis Fell, mother and son, who also took three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria Jackson and Paul Jackson to complete a very successful night adding the two.

In the Ladies section the B team also had a bye while the A team travelled to Beverley Town in Division Two.

They returned with an excellent 5-4 win in a very close encounter.

The opposition had a strong first pair so the visitors dodged this bullet with Sue Kendall and Julie Boddy taking two off the other two pairs as did Lisa Gillespie with Sue Crocker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This left Judy Milburn and her partner Vicki Calow to pick up the vital fifth rubber to end a very successful evening.

The Men’s A team won 8-1 at home to derby rivals Scalby in Division One in what could be a decisive match in the relegation stakes for both teams.

They had their strongest team out yet and welcomed back Lleyton Scott partnering Tom Hunt, Liam Mellor partnered Patrick Robinson and Roger Amstell with Rob Berry in a match that was much closer than the end result.

The Men’s B and C teams played each other in Division Three where the B team improved their own chances of returning to Division Two by winning by 8-1, a result that relegated the C team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The B team pairs were Bryan Edwards with Paul Zac, Steve Mills and Paul Banyard and Paul Jackson with Dave Flinton.

For the C team, Steve Brindle played with his son Tom, John Reay partnered Simon Rigg and Mark Draper with David Mitchell.

The D team travelled to Driffield LTC B in Division Six, with only four players to make things difficult for themselves in their own relegation battle.

They managed to come home with a creditable 6-3 defeat. Mark White with Dan Marr took two rubbers and the excellent juniors Leo Gruca and Benja Buric took a third.