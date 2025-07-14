Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B aces earned a superb win at Bridlington

The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed teams experienced mixed fortunes in the Driffield and District Tennis League this week.

The Mixed B team had a superb 7-2 win when they travelled to Bridlington B team in Division Four, writes Mark White.

Lisa Gillespie and her partner Steve Brindle were in excellent form and took all three rubbers as did mother and son Jen and Louis Fell.

Maria Robson with her partner Bryan Edwards battled hard and lost two tie-breaks but still added to the visitors’ score with the one rubber.

The Hackness and Scarborough Ladies B team were on top form again.

The Mixed A team lost 5-4 in a very close match at home to Market Weighton C in Division Three.

Sue Crocker with Rob Berry had an excellent night winning all three of their rubbers.

Sue Kendall with her partner Steve Jepson took the one rubber and Julie and Simon Boddy were unlucky to lose the decisive tie-break.

The Ladies A team were also unlucky to lose 5-4 at Pocklington C in Division Two.

Sue Crocker with Lisa Gillespie took two rubbers while Julie Boddy with Sue Kendall and Hester Butterworth with Judy Milburn took one rubber each.

The Ladies B team had a superb 6-3 win at home to Driffield Rec B in Division Four.

Jean Blenkiron and Sarah Hoff were in top form and took all three rubbers. Maria Jackson and Anne Schmuck took a fine two rubbers with Jen Fell with Jackie Johnson adding one rubber to the final result.

The Men’s A team were at their Hackness home on the grass to Pocklington A in the top division, they had a cracking match with some high quality tennis but lost 8-1.

Liam Mellor and Tom Hunt won a tie-break and came very close in their other two rubbers. Rob Berry and Roger Amstell lost three competitive rubbers while Louis Fell and his partner John Ellison lost two out of three close rubbers.

The promotion-chasing Men’s B team lost 5-4 at Pocklington B in Division Two.

Bryan Edwards and partner Paul Banyard were the pick of the pairs taking two rubbers with father and son Martin and Fabian Glassett taking one as did Paul Zac and Jonathan Bramley.

The Men’s C team had a tremendous 5-4 Division Three victory at home against Market Weighton B.

The outstanding pair for the hosts were Dave Michell and partner Mark Draper who took three rubbers.

This left Steve Brindle with John Reay and Dave Flinton and Simon Rigg to pick up the vital one rubber a piece to secure a fantastic win.

The Men’s D team lost 8-1 at Market Weighton C in Division Six.

Mark White and partner Dan Marr won the one rubber and threw away a lead to lose a second on a tie-break.

Peter Lee partnering Steve Bottomley and young guns Toby Bramley with Leo Buric couldn’t add to the visitors’ score.