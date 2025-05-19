Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B team earn 8-1 win against Flamborough

The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed A team.

The first match of the week for the Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club was the unbeaten Mixed B team who earned an excellent 8-1 win at home to Flamborough in Driffield and District Tennis League Division Four.

Only Vicky Callow and partner Steve Jepson dropped a rubber, writes Mark White.

The other two Hackness and Scarborough pairs, Julie and Simon Boddy and mother and son Jen and Louis Fell were in fine form taking all three rubbers each.

A great start to the week and the season for the team.

The Ladies A team had an excellent 9-0 success against Beverley A on the super Hackness grass courts in Division Two.

The match was closer than the scoreline indicates as there were two tie breaks both won by the home team.

For Hackness and Scarborough Julie Boddy and partner Sue Kendall led the way well backed up by Hester Butterworth and Judy Milburn, and Hazel Cross with new girl Lisa Gillespie in a great result and first win for the team.

The Men’s A team were at newly-promoted Scalby A, the hosts winning the Division One derby 6-3.

For Hackness and Scarborough father and son Liam and Jim Mellor won two with Roger Amstell and Tom Hunt taking the third. Promoted from the B team Bryan Edwards and PJ Guthrie had to settle for a nil return.

In another first the Men’s B and C teams clashed at Hackness.

The B team, who were demoted to Division Three after a hard fought campaign last season took the match fairly comfortably as expected.

The B team pairs were Paul Zac and Louis Fell, Paul Banyard and James Draper and Joe Bolland and Simon Rigg.

For the C team Steve Brindle partnered John Reay, Peter Lee played with Mark Draper and Dave Mitchell with Tim Sherriff.

Finally the Men’s D team were also at home against Driffield LTC B in Division Six, and in a fantastic battle the home team emerged as 5-4 victors.

The highlight of the evening was the first win for juniors Leo Gruca and Benja Buric taking a vital rubber to seal the win.

Mark White, with ever-improving 18-year-old Dan Marr, took three rubbers including two tie-breaks. Christian Miners and Steve Bottomley won the fifth rubber for a great result for the team.