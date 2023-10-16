Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club’s tennisathon event nets £487 for Dementia UK

​Over forty members of all ages attended including a number of juniors who braved the rain and continued to play tennis for five hours.

A total of £487.50 was raised from cash on the day and the Just Giving page.

Tony Owen won the Guess the Number of Tennis Balls in the bag and everyone enjoyed the tea and cakes afterwards.

The event was organised by June and David Stephenson.

The tennis club has also organised its Trophy Presentation Night from its Club Championships held in September followed by a Quiz Night at Hackness Village Hall on Friday October 27.