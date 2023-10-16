News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club’s tennisathon event nets £487 for Dementia UK

Earlier this month, the Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club held a Tennisathon to raise funds for Dementia UK.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 16th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club’s tennisathon event nets £487 for Dementia UKHackness and Scarborough Tennis Club’s tennisathon event nets £487 for Dementia UK
Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club’s tennisathon event nets £487 for Dementia UK

​Over forty members of all ages attended including a number of juniors who braved the rain and continued to play tennis for five hours.

A total of £487.50 was raised from cash on the day and the Just Giving page.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tony Owen won the Guess the Number of Tennis Balls in the bag and everyone enjoyed the tea and cakes afterwards.

The event was organised by June and David Stephenson.

Most Popular

The tennis club has also organised its Trophy Presentation Night from its Club Championships held in September followed by a Quiz Night at Hackness Village Hall on Friday October 27.

On Saturday December 9 it is holding its Annual General Meeting followed by buffet and dancing at the East Ayton Lodge.