Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club A teams net wins in league derby clashes at Hackness

The Hackness & Scarborough Mixed A team.

The third week of the tennis season for Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club in the Driffield & District League saw two unusual matches.

The Mixed A played the Mixed B in Mixed Division 4 and the Ladies A played the Ladies B in Ladies Division 3, both matches at Hackness and the A teams won each time, writes Mark White.

The Mixed A team had Sue Kendall partnering Steve Jepson, Julie and Simon Boddy and Michelle Harrison with Steve Brindle made up the team.

For the Mixed B Jilly Pigg partnered Christian Miners, Hester Butterworth was with Paul Jackson and Sue Crocker was partnered with newcomer Richard Chalmers.

The Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B team.

In the Ladies match for the A team Michelle Harrison played with Hazel Cross and Julie Boddy with Sue Kendall. Sue Crocker and Hester Butterworth made up the team.

The B team were Anne Schmuck and June Stevenson, Jen Fell and Sarah Hoff and Hannah Longman with Jane Thomson.

In Division One the Men’s A team continued their winning ways with an excellent 6-3 win at home over last year’s champions Pocklington A.

This was a really good result building on the win at Bridlington last week.

The Hackness and Scarborough Mixed B team

Liam Mellor and partner Lleyton Scott who never looked like dropping a set, took three rubbers and John Ellison playing with a super recruit this year Rob Berry increased the score by two rubbers. Tom Hunt with Roger Amstell added an extra rubber.

The Men’s B team lost 7-2 at Pocklington B in Division Two.

They found it difficult to get used to the artificial grass courts and the fact that the opposition included probably the best play in the league and the home team’s club coach Sean.

Paul Jackson and Jonathan Bramley took a rubber as did Bryan Edwards with partner Mark White.

The newly-promoted Men’s C team had their first win at their Hackness home against Rudston A, 6-3 in Division Three.

All the pairs won two rubbers with Steve Brindle playing with his usual partner John Reay, Steve Jepson with David Flinton and James Draper partnering Joe Bolland.

The Men’s D team had to travel to Rudston in Division Five with only two pairs as star player Steve Bottomley was injured only hours before the match.

Christian Miners with new recruit Simon Rigg had a very good evening taking two rubbers and only lost the last on a tie break having had match points.