Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club teams hit fine form in a busy week of league action

The Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club ladies B team lost 5-4 to Brid B on a tie-break

All eight Hackness & Scarborough teams played last week in the Driffield & District Tennis League.

It didn’t start too well when the Mixed B team lost 9-0 in a re-arranged match on Monday at Beeford in Division Three, writes Mark White.

Only Sue Crocker with Dave Flinton put up any sort of fight losing a tie break in the first round. Hester Butterworth with Paul Jackson and Jilly Pigg with Mark White came home empty handed.

The Mixed A team had a fine 6-3 win on a lovely evening at Hackness against Bridlington B in Division Three.

Although they lost Steve Brindle to injury early on so that he and Judy Milburn lost all three rubbers the other two pairs more than made up for this taking three rubbers each.

Sue Kendall partnered Steve Jepson and Julie Boddy played with husband Simon.

The Ladies A team continued their winning ways with an 8-1 win at home to Pocklington D in Division Three.

This team seems unstoppable on their way to the divisional title.

Julie Boddy and Sue Kendall took all three rubbers as did Judy Milburn with Joy Sharples.

Sue Crocker and Hazel Cross added the two extra rubbers in a fine team display.

The Ladies B team suffered a narrow 5-4 defeat at Bridlington B.

With light fading fast it all hung on two tie-breaks, the visitors won one but lost the decisive second.

Anne Schmuck with Hannah Longman had a great night taking all three rubbers. Sarah Hoff and Jen Fell added the fourth rubber but Gail Kerr with Vicky Troughton had to settle for a hard fought nil return.

The Men’s A team won 7-2 at Sledmere in Division One.

Dave Thompson returning to the team played with Liam Mellor took three rubbers. Tom Hunt and Roger Amstell and Rob Berry with Jon Ellison took a brace of rubbers each.

The best result of the night has to go to the Men’s B team who won 5-4 at home to Malton in Division Two.

In another close encounter Jim Mellor and partner Steve Mills took all three rubbers for the second week in a row.

Bryan Edwards with Mark White and Paul Zac with Paul Jackson took a rubber each to cement an excellent, much needed victory as they edge closer safety.

The Men’s C team had a night to forget as they lost 9-0 at Division Three leaders Driffield LTC.

Steve Brindle carrying the injury from the night before played with Dave Flinton, James Draper partnered Steve Jepsom and Peter Lee played with Dave Mitchell.

The Men’s D team had a fine 6-3 win at home against Bridlington C in Division Five.