Handy Andy Deighton sinks Kenny Wale in final Open Singles Merit of the summer
In the first round Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) defeated sister Jo Gates (Borough) 21-15 and Josh Emmerson defeated his mother Sue Emmerson (both Whitby) 21-13.
Andrew Wlker (Brid Bay) pushed Peter Harvey (Whitby) before losing 21-18 and Katie Gates (Dukes Park) lost 21-19 to Ed McCormack (North Cliff). Larry Dixon (Westgate) won a close game against David Muir Eastfield) 21-17 while Richard Gowan won an all-North Cliff game against David Hill by the same margin.
The closest game though saw Geoff Coleman (Whitby) win 21-20 against Jim Norris (Sheffield).
In the second round Joyce Harland (Whitby) won 21-17 against Dave Birch (Hunmanby) to face Daphne Fewster (Robin Hood’s Bay) who beat Louise Birch (Hunmanby) 21-15. Lynne Humpleby (Brid Bay) won comfortably, 21-11, against Anne Warnes (RHB) while home bowler Kenny Rodgers won 21-15 against Albert Beggs (Brid Bay).
Tim Purcell had a good 21-14 win against Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) while Ian Richardson won by the same score against James Arnold (RHB).
Harvey won 21-7 against Peter Fewster (RHB) and Andy Deighton (Dukes Park) beat McCormack 21-12.
Kevin Gates beat Dixon 21-10 to face home bowler Geoff Watson who had a 21-9 win over Dave Moment (North Cliff).
Josh Emmerson lost his second all-Whitby game against Coleman 21-12 while his father Emmo Emmerson went through 21-17 against Gowan. Jo Leeman won one more all-Whitby game against Peter McCrory 21-9 to set up another against the winner of yet another homesters game where Alan Boland beat Steve Dover 21-12.
Tommy Roberts (Whitby) won 21-11 against Tony Bland (Borough) only to face another Whitby player in Kenny Wale who beat Andy Adamson (Borough) 21-16.
The third round saw Harland eliminate Daphne Fewster 21-17 and Rodgers go through 21-13 against Humpleby. Richardson beat Purcell 21-18 for the dubious reward of facing Deighton who crushed Harvey 21-7.
Kevin Gates won 21-13 against Geoff Watson and Coleman won the first of a sequence of three all-Whitby games against Emmo Emmerson 21-13.
The other two in this sequence both finished 21-11 with Leeman beating Boland and Wale winning against Roberts. In the first quarter-final Harland cruised through 21-9 against Rodgers while Deighton also won comfortably, 21-12, against Richardson. Gates had an easy passage winning 21-7 against Coleman but Leeman pressed Wale harder before going down 21-15.
The two semi-finals were well fought games, Deighton winning 21-16 against Harland and Wale being taken to 21-19 by Gates.
The final was a close affair throughout with both players holding the lead at points.
Deighton led 12-10 after 8 ends. Wale then pulled 1 back only for Deighton to win the next 3 ends for a 15-11 lead. Wale then proceeded to score 7 to 2 in the next 5 ends to lead 18-17.
Deighton then scored a single which Wale replicated to lead 19-18 only for Deighton to run off 3 singles to win 21-18. The prizes were presented by Robin Hood’s Bay Competition Secretary Tim Purcell.
Sunday sees the conclusion of the summer merit programme with the Summer Championship at Dukes Park with a Tea & Biscuits.